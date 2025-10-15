Seattle to hold 'Humpy Day' rally, march celebrating Mariners postseason run

The Brief Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is declaring Oct. 16 as "Humpy Day" to honor the Mariners' mascot, Humpy the salmon. A community rally and march to T-Mobile Park will be held, starting at Seattle City Hall at 2 p.m. The event celebrates the Mariners' ALCS run and aims to unite the city in support of the team.



A special event is planned in Seattle ahead of the Mariners' Game 4 of the American League Championship Series versus the Toronto Blue Jays.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell plans to proclaim Thursday, October 16 as "Humpy Day" in honor of Humpy the salmon, and will hold a community rally and march to T-Mobile Park.

The day dedicated to Humpy comes after the beloved underdog mascot finally secured a victory in the Mariners’ in-game "Salmon Run." It came just before the team's historic extra-innings Game 5 win against the Detroit Tigers in Game 5 of the AL Division Series.

It begins at Seattle City Hall at 2 p.m. with a brief speaking program before the University of Washington Marching Band leads the crowd to the ballpark.

"Seattle is all in. Our city is standing behind the Mariners and ready for this historic run. From the team’s incredible performance and continued victories to Humpy’s unforgettable win, we’ve seen how this team brings people together," said Mayor Bruce Harrell. "Thursday’s rally is our chance to keep that momentum going — to show our pride, celebrate our city, and Seize the Moment together."

The Seattle community is encouraged to come together and "Seize the Moment," celebrating the Mariners ahead of Game 4 of the ALCS.

The event will be hosted by the City of Seattle, Seattle Sports Commission, and Downtown Seattle Association, and features Seattle community and sports leaders.

