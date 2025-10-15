Here's how much last-minute Seattle Mariners tickets cost at T-Mobile Park

The Brief The Seattle Mariners are hosting the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the ALCS at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday. The price of a Mariners' playoff ticket in 2001 ran between $60 to $70. In 2025, the cheapest seats on major resale sites range from about $220 to $300.



The Seattle Mariners will host the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the ALCS at T-Mobile Park, and tickets are not cheap.

SEATTLE, WA - MAY 11: A fan celebrates after catching the home run ball hit by George Springer of the Toronto Blue Jays (not pictured) in the fifth inning during the game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on Sund (Photo by Rod Mar/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Expand

When do the Seattle Mariners play today?

On Wednesday at 5 p.m. PT, the Mariners will face the Canadian team again with a 2-0 series lead. Anyone who has ever been to a Mariners-Blue Jays series at T-Mobile Park knows the drill – a sea of red and blue from British Columbia infiltrates the stands, sometimes making Mariners fans feel outnumbered in their own turf – a phenomenon dubbed the "Canadian Invasion."

FOX 13 reporter Nikki Torres did a little digging to find the price of a Mariners ticket from 2001 – the last time the team had made it this far in the playoffs – and it looks like 100-level tickets ran between $60-$70. A lot has changed in the last 24 years; the cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster as of Wednesday morning is around $300.

Keep reading to learn more about what Game 3 ticket prices are looking like ahead of the first pitch.

How much are tickets to the Seattle Mariners, Blue Jays game at T-Mobile Park?

We broke down some average prices for Wednesday's game on Gametime, StubHub and Ticketmaster. Keep in mind – these prices will likely fluctuate throughout the day as we get closer to game time.

Gametime

As of 10 a.m., the cheapest ticket on Gametime for Game 3 at T-Mobile Park appears to start at $224. Tickets in the nosebleed sections run anywhere between $250-$350.

If you're looking to get closer to the action, there are tickets available near the $400 range, but some prices for the main level and Terrace Club Level in the $500s, increasing into the $1,000 range.

Diamond Club and Press Club tickets range between $1,969 and $6,939.

StubHub

The cheapest ticket on StubHub appears to be priced at $241, and prices in the upper-deck range between $270 and $400.

Tickets in the 100 level appear to run between $500–$900, and tickets behind home plate are around $4,000. High-end tickets were listed for nearly $7,000.

Ticketmaster

The cheapest tickets on Ticketmaster run for $298. Main level tickets range from around $370-$560.

The Source: Information in this story came from Gametime, StubHub, Ticketmaster and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

