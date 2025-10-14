ALCS game 3: How to watch Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays

The Brief The Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 ALCS again on Oct. 15. All games will air nationally on FOX or FS1 and stream on the FOX Sports and FOX ONE apps. The winner will advance to the 2025 World Series to face the National League champion.



The Seattle Mariners are on a hot streak, and their next game is scheduled to be back on their home turf at T-Mobile Stadium. We break down how to watch Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

After a decisive win over the Blue Jays in Game 2, the Mariners will be in Seattle for Game 3 on Oct. 15.

How to watch Game 3 of ALCS

At 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT, on Wednesday, the Mariners will face the Canadian team again with a 2-0 series lead.

The game will be available on FS1 or you can stream it on either the FOX One app or FOX Sports app. Canadian viewers can access the game through Sportsnet.

Mariners performance in ALCS so far

The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

In Game 2, they showed no signs of slowing down with an impressive 10-3 victory over the Blue Jays in Tornto to take a 2-0 series lead.

Heading into Game 3, the Mariners are now just two wins away from their first ever trip to the World Series.

