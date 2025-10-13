Live updates: Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays for ALCS Game 2

The Brief The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 1 of the ALCS on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Game 2 of the ALCS is scheduled for 2:03 p.m. PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Game 2 will air on FOX and stream live on the FOX ONE app.



The Seattle Mariners are in Toronto, Ontario for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

First pitch is scheduled for 2:03 p.m. PT on Monday at Rogers Centre, airing on FOX and streaming live on the FOX ONE app.

The Seattle Mariners celebrate on the field after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Rogers Centre on October 12, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Seattle Mariners to send 2024 All-Star pitcher Logan Gilbert to the mound for the Game 2 start – 12:10 p.m.

After Bryce Miller's terrific six-inning effort in Game 1, Gilbert will be making the start on just two days rest and after throwing two innings in relief as part of Seattle's 15-inning, Game 5 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the decisive game of the ALDS.

Gilbert won Game 3 of the ALDS for Seattle, pitching six innings while allowing only one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.

Who is starting for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the ALCS?

The Blue Jays will send rookie Trey Yesavage to the mound, who made just three starts in the regular season and had a tremendous effort in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.

Yesavage no-hit the Yankees through 5 ⅓ innings with a walk and 11 strikeouts in his postseason debut in Game 2 of the ALDS.

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the sixth inning of Game 1 of the American League Championship Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Sunday, October (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Expand

ALCS Game 2 lineups - 12 p.m.

Toronto Blue Jays Seattle Mariners DH George Springer LF Randy Arozarena RF Nathan Lukes (L) C Cal Raleigh (S) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. CF Julio Rodríguez 3B Addison Barger (L) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) C Alejandro Kirk 1B Josh Naylor (L) CF Daulton Varsho (L) 3B Eugenio Suárez 2B Ernie Clement DH Dominic Canzone (L) LF Davis Schneider RF Victor Robles SS Andrés Giménez (L) SS J.P. Crawford (L) RHP Trey Yesavage RHP Logan Gilbert

