Logan Gilbert named ALCS Game 2 starter for Seattle Mariners

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson announced Sunday night that Logan Gilbert will start Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday afternoon.

Gilbert will be making the start on just two days rest after throwing two innings in relief as part of Seattle's 15-inning Game 5 victory over the Detroit Tigers in the decisive game of the ALDS on Friday night.

He gets the nod presumably over Luis Castillo, who also pitched 1 ⅓ innings on Friday night against Detroit. However, Castillo only threw 15 pitches in his outing.

The reasoning behind the move could be that Castillo's ERA is over two runs higher on the road than at T-Mobile Park this season. Castillo has a 4.71 ERA on the road this year and a 2.60 ERA at home over 15 road starts and 17 home starts. Castillo would be in line to start Game 3 at home on Wednesday evening.

Gilbert won Game 3 of the ALDS for Seattle, pitching six innings while allowing only one run on four hits with seven strikeouts.

The Blue Jays will send rookie Trey Yesavage to the mound, who made just three starts in the regular season and had a tremendous effort in the ALDS against the New York Yankees.

Yesavage no-hit the Yankees through 5 ⅓ innings with a walk and 11 strikeouts in his postseason debut in Game 2 of the ALDS.

