Live updates: Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays for ALCS Game 1

The Brief The Mariners beat the Tigers 3-2 in 15 innings in Game 5 of the ALDS to advance to their first ALCS since 2001. Game 1 of the ALCS is scheduled for 5:03 p.m. PT at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The game will be broadcast on FOX and streaming live on the FOX ONE app.



The Seattle Mariners are in Toronto, Ontario for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.

First pitch is scheduled for 5:03 p.m. PT on Sunday at Rogers Centre, airing on FOX and streaming live on the FOX ONE app.

Seattle is sending Bryce Miller to the mound for the Game 1 starter after George Kirby, Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo all pitched in Friday's 15-inning marathon Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers. The Blue Jays are countering with Kevin Gausman in Game 1.

The Mariners made some changes to their roster for the ALCS. Bryan Woo is a part of the roster and could start a game in the middle of the series for Seattle. Additionally, utility player Miles Mastrobuoni is on the roster after being left off for the ALDS.

With Josh Naylor's baby having arrived, third baseman Ben Williamson was no longer needed on the roster as an emergency option if Eugenio Suárez had to play first base. Meanwhile, Mastrobuoni takes the spot of Luke Raley on the ALCS roster.

Jorge Polanco delivers again for a 3-1 Mariners lead - 7:27 p.m.

Randy Arozarena drew a lead-off walk against Seranthony Domínguez in the eighth inning. After a Cal Raleigh strikeout, Arozarena stole second and third base to put an insurance run 90 feet away.

Julio Rodríguez walked to put two runners on, and Jorge Polanco came through with his second RBI of the night on a ground ball through the right side of the infield that scored Arozarena for a 3-1 Mariners lead.

Gabe Speier took over for Bryce Miller for the seventh inning for Seattle and pitched a clean inning with the help of a big defensive play from Randy Arozarena.

Daulton Varsho lined out to center field, Ernie Clement lined out to right, and Anthony Santander lined out to left to end the inning. But Santander's weren't as easy as the other two. Arozarena had to make a sliding grab just above the artificial turf in shallow left field to keep the hit off the board and send it to the eighth inning.

Bryce Miller puts finishing touches on a great Game 1 start - 7:00 p.m.

Bryce Miller's run of 13 straight batters retired came to an end with a two-out walk of Addison Barger in the bottom of the sixth. Pitching coach Pete Woodworth came out for a mound visit, but Miller stayed in the game to face Alejandro Kirk as his likely last batter of the game.

Miller got Kirk to fly out to left field to end the inning as likely the last batter he'll face in his start.

Miller has pitched six innings with just a lone run allowed on George Springer's lead-off home run in the first inning. Toronto has just two hits with three walks and three strikeouts against Miller, who rebounded from a 27-pitch first inning to get through six on 76 pitches.

Mariners rally to take a 2-1 lead in the sixth - 6:45 p.m.

Who else but Cal Raleigh?

The MLB home run champion snapped a string of 16 straight retired batters for Kevin Gausman, crushing a 2-2 splitter deep into the right field seats for his second homer of the playoffs and 62nd homer of the 2025 campaign.

It's Raleigh's ninth career home run in Toronto, and it ties the game at 1-1 in the sixth inning.

Julio Rodríguez follows Raleigh's blast with a walk and Blue Jays manager John Schneider comes to pull Gausman, turning to left-hander Brendon Little. It's the first home run allowed by Gausman in 41 ⅔ innings pitched for Toronto.

A wild pitch from Little allowed Rodríguez to advance to second base, and a two-out single to left from Game 5 hero Jorge Polanco scored to give Seattle a 2-1 lead.

Game 1 is a pitcher's duel - 6:25 p.m.

Kevin Gausman and Bryce Miller are both pitching great through five innings.

Gausman has retired the last 14 Mariners he's faced since Julio Rodríguez's one-out single in the first inning.

Miller has now retired the last 10 batters he's faced, which includes strikeouts on three of the last five batters he's faced. Miller is through five innings on just 61 pitches, giving the bullpen and starting staff a needed respite after the marathon 15-inning Game 5 of the ALDS against Detroit on Friday.

George Springer's solo home run off Miller on the first pitch of his outing remains the only run in the game for either team.

Bryce Miller settles down after a shaky start - 6:05 p.m.

After a 27-pitch first inning that saw two walks and a home run allowed to George Springer, Bryce Miller settled down to get through the next two innings on just 17 pitches combined. Even a fielding error by Victor Robles didn't come back to hurt Seattle in the second inning.

The Mariners haven't managed a hit off Kevin Gausman since the first inning.

Toronto right fielder Nathan Lukes left the game after fouling a ball off his right knee in his first at-bat in the first inning. He was replaced by Myles Straw in right field.

Miller's bounce-back continued with a quick fourth inning. He got his first strikeout of the game on Daulton Varsho and cleared the inning on just eight pitches. Miller has thrown just 50 pitches through four innings after having 27 in the first.

Blue Jays take early lead after Mariners turned away - 5:20 p.m.

Cal Raleigh had a one-out single off Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman and went first-to-third on a single from Julio Rodríguez. However, a chopper to third base from Jorge Polanco saw the throw come home to get Raleigh at the plate.

Replays showed the plate at home plate may have been worth a challenge as Raleigh may have got his foot to the plate ahead of Alejandro Kirk's tag, but the out wasn't reviewed. A flyout to center ended Seattle's threat before Toronto jumped out to an early lead.

George Springer crushed a 97 mph first-pitch fastball from Bryce Miller on the outside edge of the plate for a solo home run and a 1-0 Toronto lead.

Miller needed 27 pitches to get through the rest of the inning with a pair of walks to Nathan Lukes and Addison Barger running up the pitch count.

Game 1 Lineups:

Toronto Blue Jays Seattle Mariners DH George Springer LF Randy Arozarena RF Nathan Lukes (L) C Cal Raleigh (S) 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. CF Julio Rodríguez 3B Addison Barger (L) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) C Alejandro Kirk 1B Josh Naylor (L) CF Daulton Varsho (L) 3B Eugenio Suárez 2B Ernie Clement DH Dominic Canzone (L) LF Anthony Santander (S) RF Victor Robles SS Andrés Giménez (L) SS J.P. Crawford (L) RHP Kevin Gausman RHP Bryce Miller

