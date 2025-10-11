Seattle Mariners name Bryce Miller starter for ALCS Game 1

The Seattle Mariners are headed into Game 1 of the ALCS after a stunning victory in Friday night's 5-hour game against the Detroit Tigers.

Bryce Miller has been named the Game 1 starter for the Mariners ahead of their trip to Toronto to battle it out against the Blue Jays for the start of the American League Championship Series.

The announcement comes after the team exhausted seven pitchers in the marathon 15-inning Game 5 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.

Miller was the only starter on the ALDS roster that didn’t throw in Game 5. The other starters were all called upon to get the Mariners through, including George Kirby (five innings), Logan Gilbert (two innings) and Luis Castillo (1 1/3 innings).

Bryan Woo is expected to be available at some point in the ALCS. However, due to a pectoral injury, he will not be back for at least Game 1.

How to buy ALCS tickets

Tickets for the Mariners’ home games at T-Mobile Park are on sale at mariners.com/postseason.

Team officials encourage fans to buy only from official or verified sources to avoid fraudulent listings. Season ticket holders and Mariners Insiders receive early access to purchase opportunities before the general public.

When is Game 1 of the ALCS?

The Mariners will have one day off on Saturday to prepare before heading out to play the Blue Jays in Toronto. That game will be on Sunday, Oct. 12. at 4 p.m. PT.

Game 2: Oct. 13

Game 3: Oct. 15

Game 4: Oct. 16

Game 5: Oct. 17

If necessary, Game 6 will be on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

How to watch the ALCS

The American League Championship Series will air nationally on FOX and FS1, with streaming available on the FOX ONE app.

