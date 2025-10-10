Seattle Mariners win ALDS, advance to American League Championship Series

The Brief The Seattle Mariners defeated the Detroit Tigers to win the ALDS 3 games to 2 and advance to the American League Championship Series. Seattle will face the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Championship Series, beginning on Sunday. ALCS tickets for games at T-Mobile Park will be available soon at Mariners.com/tickets.



The Seattle Mariners advanced to the American League Championship Series after defeating the Detroit Tigers to win their best-of-five ALDS. The victory marks Seattle’s first ALCS appearance since 2001 and just the third in franchise history.

The Mariners won the series three games to two, closing it out with a big win in extra innings in front of the home crowd at T-Mobile Park. Seattle and Detroit were tied 2-2 from the 7th through the 15th inning, with JP Crawford scoring the winning run off a Jorge Polanco walk-off RBI single, helped by consistent bullpen work sealing the clinching win.

Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco reacts after hitting an RBI-single for shortstop J.P. Crawford to score the game-winning run during the 15th inning in Game 5 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Frid Expand

Seattle will now face the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League Championship Series.

The ALCS is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 4 p.m. PT.

Seattle Mariners players celebrate on the field after defeating the Detroit Tigers in game three of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 07, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

How to watch the ALCS

The American League Championship Series will air nationally on FOX and FS1, with streaming available on the FOX ONE app.

Games are scheduled for Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, and the 17th, 19th and 20th if necessary.

How to buy ALCS tickets

Tickets for the Mariners’ home games at T-Mobile Park are on sale at mariners.com/postseason.

Team officials encourage fans to buy only from official or verified sources to avoid fraudulent listings. Season ticket holders and Mariners Insiders receive early access to purchase opportunities before the general public.

ALDS series recap

Game 1: Tigers 3, Mariners 2

Game 2: Mariners 3, Tigers 2

Game 3: Mariners 8, Tigers 4

Game 4: Mariners 3, Tigers 9

Game 5: Mariners 3, Tigers 2

What’s next?

The ALCS will determine who represents the American League in the World Series. Toronto will host Games 1 and 2 as the higher seed, and Games 3 and 4 will be in Seattle.

