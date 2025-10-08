'Dump 61 Here' Seattle Mariners fan catches homer, meets Cal Raleigh

The Brief Mariners catcher Cal "Big Dumper" Raleigh hit his 61st home run during Game 3 of the ALDS, securing an 8-4 win over the Tigers. The historic ball was caught by fan Jameson Turner, who was perfectly positioned wearing a homemade "Dump 61 Here" shirt. Turner, who correctly predicted the homer, later met up with Raleigh after the game.



Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hit his 61st home run during Game 3 of the ALDS Tuesday night against the Detroit Tigers, and it was caught by a fan wearing a "Dump 61 Here" shirt.

Here's What Happened:

Waiting in the stands, and seemingly ready for the moment, was Jameson Turner, wearing a shirt that read: "Dump 61 Here."

Raleigh, who had a major league-high 60 homers during the regular season, hit a 391-foot, two-run homer to left-center in the ninth to make it 8-1. The Mariners went on to beat the Tigers 8-4 to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Jameson Turner (right), wore a "Dump 61 Here" shirt during Tuesday's ALDS Game 3 and caught Cal Raleigh's (left) 61st homerun ball. Turner lives in Las Vegas, but is originally from Longview, Washington. (Aaron Levine/FOX 13 Seattle)

"I told the lady next to me, I said, 'OK, this is my shot. He's going to hit me a home run right now,'" Turner recounted.

After bouncing in the bullpen, the historic ball took a perfect hop directly into Turner's glove.

"It landed in the bullpen and bounced right up to me. I caught it in my glove. So it's like I'm still in shock right now," he said.

Turner, who now lives in Las Vegas, is originally from Longview, Washington and attended Auburn High School. He later met Raleigh, the man behind the "Big Dumper" nickname, after the game.

Turner said he made the lucky shirt himself at home.

What's next:

The Mariners have a chance to advance on Wednesday afternoon in Game 4 at Comerica Park. First pitch is 12:08 p.m. PT.

The Source: Information in this story came from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle's Sports Digital Content Producer & Reporter Curtis Crabtree, Sports Director Aaron Levine, the Associated Press and Major League Baseball.

