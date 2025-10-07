Seattle Mariners 1B Josh Naylor in lineup for ALDS Game 3

The Brief Seattle Mariners' Josh Naylor will start at first base and bat fifth Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS versus the Tigers. Manager Dan Wilson discussed the return of Naylor ahead of Game 3, and said the team was "excited to have him back."



Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor will start and bat fifth on Tuesday in Game 3 of the American League Division Series (ALDS) against the Detroit Tigers.

The backstory:

Naylor's availability for Game 3 was unknown after it was announced he was dealing with a personal matter. Manager Dan Wilson initially declined to say if Naylor had traveled with the team on Monday.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 26: Josh Naylor #12 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Los Angeles Dodgers at T-Mobile Park on September 26, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Naylor's wife is expecting their first child, and her due date was on Saturday. He has been on "baby watch" for the first two games of the series, leaving his status up in the air for games 3 and 4.

Wilson spoke to media ahead of Tuesday's game about Naylor.

"We're excited he's here with us and excited to have him back in the lineup," Wilson said.

The Tigers will host the Mariners on Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS, which is tied at a game apiece. First pitch is at 1:08 p.m. PT and the game will air on FS1.

The Mariners acquired Naylor from Arizona in July. He is 0-for-8 in the series against Detroit after hitting .295 with 20 homers and 92 RBIs in the regular season.

