Seattle Mariners' Josh Naylor does not travel to Detroit over personal matter
DETROIT - Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is dealing with a personal matter and did not travel with the team to Detroit.
Manager Dan Wilson initially declined to say if Naylor traveled with the team for the next game of the AL Division Series.
"We'll know more tomorrow," Wilson said Monday.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor sits in the dugout before Game 2 of baseball's American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Naylor's wife is expecting their first child, and her due date was on Saturday. He has been on baby watch for the first two games of the series, with his status up in the air for games 3 and 4.
The Tigers will host the Mariners on Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS, which is tied at a game apiece.
Seattle seems to be preparing to potentially play without Naylor.
"We've got a plan in place," Wilson said.
The Mariners acquired Naylor from Arizona in July. He is 0 for 8 in the series against Detroit after hitting .295 with 20 homers and 92 RBIs in the regular season.
MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders draw nearly 200,000 fans in Seattle
Seattle fans pull a 'double feature,' watching Seahawks, Mariners all day
Extra Innings on Fox 13: Mariners vs Tigers Game 2 Pregame Show
Time to Rally: Mariners look to even ALDS in Game 2 against Tigers
Zach McKinstry RBI single in 11th sinks Seattle Mariners in 3-2 loss to Tigers in Game 1 of ALDS
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.