Seattle Mariners' Josh Naylor does not travel to Detroit over personal matter

Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is dealing with a personal matter and did not travel with the team to Detroit.

Manager Dan Wilson initially declined to say if Naylor traveled with the team for the next game of the AL Division Series.

"We'll know more tomorrow," Wilson said Monday.

Naylor's wife is expecting their first child, and her due date was on Saturday. He has been on baby watch for the first two games of the series, with his status up in the air for games 3 and 4.

The Tigers will host the Mariners on Tuesday in Game 3 of the ALDS, which is tied at a game apiece.

Seattle seems to be preparing to potentially play without Naylor.

"We've got a plan in place," Wilson said.

The Mariners acquired Naylor from Arizona in July. He is 0 for 8 in the series against Detroit after hitting .295 with 20 homers and 92 RBIs in the regular season.

