Eastbound SR-18 closed near Tiger Mountain after small landslide in WA

The Brief Eastbound State Route 18 near Tiger Mountain is closed after debris from a small landslide blocked the roadway. WSDOT says the closure runs from Issaquah-Hobart Road to I-90 while crews and geotechnical engineers assess the area.



Eastbound SR-18 near Tiger Mountain closed on Monday due to debris on the road from a small landslide.

(WSDOT Traffic)

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the eastbound lanes are now closed from Issaquah-Hobart Road to I-90. Crews and geotechnical engineers are assessing the incident.

Crews are asking drivers to expect delays and use caution in the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

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