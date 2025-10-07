Live Updates: Detroit Tigers-Seattle Mariners ALDS Game 3

article

Logan Gilbert takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty for the Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Follow along for live updates:

RAIN DELAY: Mariners-Tigers Game 3 has officially been delayed due to rain in Detroit. No new start time has been provided yet. The game was scheduled for 1:08 p.m. PT.

Pregame: Josh Naylor is in the lineup for the Mariners, batting fifth, after not being with the team on Monday in Detroit while awaiting the arrival of his first child.

"We're excited to have him back in the lineup," manager Dan Wilson said.

Wilson didn't confirm whether Naylor's baby had arrived, but said, "I would just say I'm sure Josh would be happy to talk about whatever, so I'll just point you in that direction at this moment. We're excited to have him back. We're excited he's here with us and excited to have him back in the lineup."

Game 3 Lineups:

Detroit Tigers Seattle Mariners RF Kerry Carpenter (L) LF Randy Arozarena 2B Gleyber Torres C Cal Raleigh (S) DH Colt Keith (L) CF Julio Rodríguez LF Riley Greene (L) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) 1B Spencer Torkelson 1B Josh Naylor (L) 3B Zach McKinstry (L) 3B Eugenio Suárez C Dillon Dingler DH Dominic Canzone (L) CF Parker Meadows (L) RF Victor Robles SS Javier Báez SS J.P. Crawford (L) RHP Jack Flaherty RHP Logan Gilbert

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Mariners 1B Josh Naylor in lineup for ALDS Game 3

Hop aboard the Mariners ALDS party flight to Detroit

Mariners head to Detroit for ALDS tied after first playoff win in 24 years

How to go to postSEAson Seattle Mariners watch parties at T-Mobile Park

Seattle Mariners' Josh Naylor does not travel to Detroit over personal matter

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.