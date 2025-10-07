Expand / Collapse search

Live Updates: Detroit Tigers-Seattle Mariners ALDS Game 3

Updated  October 7, 2025 12:23pm PDT
Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 05: Members of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game Two of the American League Division Series presented by Booking.com at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Rob Leiter / MLB Photos / Getty Images)

Logan Gilbert takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against right-handed pitcher Jack Flaherty for the Tigers at Comerica Park in Detroit.

Follow along for live updates:

RAIN DELAY: Mariners-Tigers Game 3 has officially been delayed due to rain in Detroit. No new start time has been provided yet. The game was scheduled for 1:08 p.m. PT.

Pregame: Josh Naylor is in the lineup for the Mariners, batting fifth, after not being with the team on Monday in Detroit while awaiting the arrival of his first child.

"We're excited to have him back in the lineup," manager Dan Wilson said.

Wilson didn't confirm whether Naylor's baby had arrived, but said, "I would just say I'm sure Josh would be happy to talk about whatever, so I'll just point you in that direction at this moment. We're excited to have him back. We're excited he's here with us and excited to have him back in the lineup."

Game 3 Lineups:

Detroit TigersSeattle Mariners
RFKerry Carpenter (L)LFRandy Arozarena
2BGleyber TorresCCal Raleigh (S)
DHColt Keith (L)CFJulio Rodríguez
LFRiley Greene (L)2BJorge Polanco (S)
1BSpencer Torkelson1BJosh Naylor (L)
3BZach McKinstry (L)3BEugenio Suárez
CDillon DinglerDHDominic Canzone (L)
CFParker Meadows (L)RFVictor Robles
SSJavier BáezSSJ.P. Crawford (L)
RHPJack FlahertyRHPLogan Gilbert

Julio Rodríguez RBI double in 8th inning gives Seattle Mariners 3-2 win over Tigers in Game 2 of ALDS
Julio Rodríguez delivered an RBI double with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning off Detroit reliever Kyle Finnegan to lift the Seattle Mariners to a key 3-2 victory over the Tigers in Game 2 of the AL Division Series.

