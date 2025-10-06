How to go to postSEAson Seattle Mariners watch parties at T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners are heading into games 3 and 4 of the ALDS series over in Detroit, Michigan. Fans back at home will have a chance to go to a viewing party at the Mariners home stadium at T-Mobile Park.

After a Mariners Game 2 win on Sunday, the series is now tied, 1-1, following a Tigers victory kicked off the series on Saturday. The next two games are out of state on the home turf of the Tigers.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 05: Fans celebrate after the Seattle Mariners defeat the Detroit Tigers 3-2 in game two of the Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Expand

Where you can watch Mariners vs Tigers in Game 3 and 4

Gates open for the watch parties at T-Mobile Park 1 hour before the first pitch of each game for ticketed fans and are also televised live on Mariners Vision.

How much are tickets?

Watch Party tickets are still available to fans for $15 ($10 for Mariners Season Ticket Members) at Mariners.com/WatchParty.

The parties will bring even more people to the downtown Seattle stadium area after a weekend of Mariners, Seahawks, and Sounders games drew nearly 200,000 fans to the city.

