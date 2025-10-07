Mariners vs. Tigers ALDS Game 3 rain delay: New time, TV channel

The Brief Game 3 of the Mariners–Tigers ALDS in Detroit was delayed by rain and will now start at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. The broadcast has been moved from FS1 to FS2, with additional coverage on MLB Network and the FOX ONE app. The series is tied 1–1 heading into Game 3; Game 4 is set for Wednesday in Detroit, and a potential Game 5 would be Friday in Seattle.



Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers has been delayed by rain and is now scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Pacific Time (7 p.m. Eastern) at Comerica Park in Detroit.

How to watch Mariners vs. Tigers

The broadcast has shifted from FS1 to FS2, with MLB Network and the FOX ONE app also carrying the game nationally, officials announced Tuesday.

The best-of-five series is tied 1–1 after Seattle evened the matchup with a 3–2 win Sunday.

What channel is the Mariners vs. Tigers game on?

Viewers can watch Game 3 on FS2 and MLB Network, or stream it through the FOX ONE app or FOX Sports app with participating TV provider credentials.

A general view of Comerica Park before game three of the American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and the Seattle Mariners on October 07, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Where can I find FS2?

LINEAR/CABLE: Available on Comcast channel 639 in the Seattle area

FOX One App: Available with valid subscription

DirectTV: Available through the ‘Ultimate’ package and above on channel 618

FUBO: Available through the ‘FUBO Sports’ package

HULU + Live TV: Available through the ‘Hulu + Live TV’ package and above

YouTube TV: Available through the ‘Basic’ package and above

Sling TV: Available through the ‘Sling Blue’ package

What time does the Mariners vs. Tigers game start?

The Mariners vs. Tigers game is now scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Pacific Time (7 p.m. Eastern) at Comerica Park in Detroit.

The game’s original start time and network assignment were adjusted due to inclement weather in Detroit.

How can I follow the game live?

Featured article

Upcoming MLB playoffs schedule

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday at 12:08 p.m. Pacific (3:08 p.m. Eastern), also at Comerica Park.

If necessary, Game 5 would be played Friday in Seattle at T-Mobile Park.

The winner of the Mariners–Tigers series will advance to the American League Championship Series (ALCS) to face the winner of the Toronto Blue Jays–New York Yankees series. Toronto currently leads that series 2–0.

Series context

The rain delay forced adjustments both to start time and national broadcast assignments. MLB officials said the move from FS1 to FS2 was made to avoid overlap with other scheduled programming.

Seattle and Detroit split the first two games of the series, setting up a pivotal third game. Both teams are seeking their first ALCS appearance in over a decade.

