Live updates: Seattle Mariners vs Detroit Tigers for ALDS game 5

The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers are set for a winner-take-all Game 5 in the American League Division Series.

Game 5 is set for 5:08 p.m. PT Friday at T-Mobile Park, airing on FOX and streaming live on the FOX ONE app.

Seattle is sending Game 1 starter George Kirby back to the mound for the decisive game of the series, while presumptive AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal — Detroit's Game 2 starter — gets the ball again for the Tigers.

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners draws a walk against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning of game four of the American League Division Series at Comerica Park on October 08, 2025, in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Expand

Game 5 starting lineups — 3 p.m.

Detroit Tigers Seattle Mariners RF Kerry Carpenter (L) LF Randy Arozarena 2B Gleyber Torres C Cal Raleigh (S) LF Riley Greene (L) CF Julio Rodríguez 1B Spencer Torkelson 2B Jorge Polanco (S) DH Colt Keith 3B Eugenio Suárez 3B Zach McKinstry (L) 1B Josh Naylor (L) C Dillon Dingler DH Dominic Canzone (L) CF Parker Meadows (L) RF Victor Robles SS Javier Báez SS J.P. Crawford (L) LHP Tarik Skubal RHP George Kirby

