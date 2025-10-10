How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Detroit Tigers in ALDS Game 5 on Friday

The Brief The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers will meet in a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 10, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT (8:08 p.m. ET); the game airs on FOX and streams on the FOX Sports and FOX ONE apps. The series is tied 2–2 after Detroit’s win in Game 4; the winner advances to the American League Championship Series.



The Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers will meet for a decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Friday, Oct. 10, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The best-of-five series is tied 2–2 after Detroit defeated Seattle on Wednesday to force a deciding game.

The winner will advance to the American League Championship Series to face the Toronto Blue Jays who defeated the New York Yankees in four games.

What time is the Mariners game today?

First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT / 8:08 p.m. ET.

What TV channel is Mariners-Tigers game on?

Mariners vs. Tigers ALDS game 5 is on FOX.

Coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. with Extra Innings on FOX 13 Seattle. You can also watch postgame coverage immediately following the game on FOX 13, followed by Seattle News Tonight.

How can I stream Mariners-Tigers game?

You can stream the game on the and FOX ONE app and the FOX Sports app with participating TV provider credentials.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What radio station is Mariners-Tigers game on?

The game can be heard on Seattle Sports 710 AM (local) and ESPN Radio (national).

The on deck circle is seen prior to game one of the Division Series between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 04, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images)

ALDS game 4 recap

The Tigers evened the series with a 9–3 win Wednesday at Comerica Park. Detroit’s bullpen held Seattle scoreless over the final four innings, and the Tigers’ offense capitalized on a pair of late extra-base hits to secure the victory.

The Mariners are seeking their first trip to the ALCS since 2022, while the Tigers look to return for the first time since 2013.

