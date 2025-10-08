Blue Jays advance to ALCS, to play winner of Seattle Mariners-Tigers series

The Brief Toronto Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 5-2, advancing to the AL Championship Series for the first time in nine years. The Blue Jays will host Game 1 of the ALCS against either the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners, who play Game 5 on Friday. Yankees' playoff run ends despite strong performances, leaving Aaron Judge still seeking his first World Series ring.



Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer each drove in a run, and eight Toronto pitchers shut down the New York Yankees in a 5-2 victory Wednesday night that sent the Blue Jays to the American League Championship Series for the first time in nine years.

Nathan Lukes provided a two-run single and Addison Barger had three of Toronto's 12 hits as the pesky Blue Jays, fouling off tough pitches and consistently putting the ball in play, bounced right back after blowing a five-run lead in Tuesday night's loss at Yankee Stadium.

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connects for a single to drive in a run against the New York Yankees during the first inning of Game 4 of baseball's American League Division Series, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Frank Expand

AL East champion Toronto took the best-of-five Division Series 3-1 and will host Game 1 in the best-of-seven ALCS on Sunday against the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners.

Those teams are set to decide their playoff series Friday in Game 5 at Seattle.

Ryan McMahon homered for the wild-card Yankees, unable to stave off elimination for a fourth time this postseason as they failed to repeat as AL champions.

Despite a terrific playoff performance from Aaron Judge following his previous October troubles, the 33-year-old star slugger remains without a World Series ring. New York is still chasing its 28th title and first since 2009.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle mayor announces National Guard defense plan, issues executive orders

Nobel Prize in medicine goes to 3 scientists, including one from Seattle

Burien, WA boutique owner says thieves stole gowns, jewelry, makeup

Man accused of impersonating officer arrested in Pierce County's Key Peninsula

'Maybe they're hungry': Seattle mayor's public safety comments spark online debate

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.