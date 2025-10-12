How to attend ALCS Game 1, Game 2 watch parties in Seattle for Mariners

Sunday is game day for the Seattle Mariners as the team head to the first ALCS game for the franchise in 24 years.

Game 1 is hosted by the Blue Jays in Toronto, but there are still ways for Seattleites to get in on the fun and root for the Mariners. If you aren't staying warm at home in front of the tv, or heading to a local bar to watch the game, there are also some free watch parties this week.

Keep reading to find out where the parties are, how to watch at home, and what is next for the Mariners in this series.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 10: Former Seattle Mariners player Ken Griffey Jr. waves to fans prior to game five of the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 10, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Steph Chambers / Getty Images) Expand

Where are Mariners playoff watch parties in Seattle?

Victory Hall across from T-Mobile Park will host two free watch parties for Game 1 and Game 2 of the American League Championship Series this week.

The first one, on Sunday, Oct. 12, will take place at 5 p.m. Then, Game 2 will happen the following day, on Monday, Oct. 13 just after 1:30 p.m.

Admission to both watch parties is free of charge. Included in the experience are the following, according to the Mariners watch party website:

23-foot Big Screen, plus additional TVs

Appearances by Humpy and Mariner Moose

Prize giveaways and claw machine, including autographed baseballs and jerseys

Trident photo opportunity

Craft brews, wine and cocktails

Seattle dogs, burgers, tacos, wings and more

How to watch the ALCS

The American League Championship Series will air nationally on FOX and FS1 at 5 p.m., with streaming available on the FOX ONE app.

Games are scheduled for Oct. 12, Oct. 13, Oct. 15 and Oct. 16, and the 17th, 19th and 20th if necessary.

ALDS series recap

Game 1: Tigers 3, Mariners 2

Game 2: Mariners 3, Tigers 2

Game 3: Mariners 8, Tigers 4

Game 4: Mariners 3, Tigers 9

Game 5: Mariners 3, Tigers 2

What’s next?

The ALCS will determine who represents the American League in the World Series. Toronto will host Games 1 and 2 as the higher seed, and Games 3 and 4 will be in Seattle.

