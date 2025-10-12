How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays in 2025 ALCS

The Brief The Seattle Mariners face the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 ALCS beginning Sunday, Oct. 12, in Toronto. All games will air nationally on FOX or FS1 and stream on the FOX Sports and FOX ONE apps. The winner will advance to the 2025 World Series to face the National League champion.



The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays will meet in the American League Championship Series, with the winner advancing to the 2025 World Series.

The Mariners advanced late Friday night with a 3–2 win over the Detroit Tigers in a 15-inning Game 5 thriller. Jorge Polanco’s walk-off single sent Seattle to its first ALCS since 2001. The Blue Jays return to the series for the first time since 2016.

Both clubs are chasing history: Seattle is still seeking its first World Series appearance, while Toronto looks for its first title since 1993.

Josh Naylor #12 of the Seattle Mariners warms up before game one of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 12, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

How to watch ALCS games

All games in the ALCS will be televised nationally on FOX or FS1. Fans can stream games on the FOX Sports or FOX ONE apps with a participating TV provider login.

Radio coverage will air locally on Seattle Sports 710 AM and nationally on ESPN Radio.

Full schedule for 2025 ALCS

Game 1: Mariners at Blue Jays — Sunday, Oct. 12, 5:03 p.m. PT / 8:03 p.m. ET — FOX

Game 2: Mariners at Blue Jays — Monday, Oct. 13, 2:03 p.m. PT / 5:03 p.m. ET — FOX

Game 3: Blue Jays at Mariners — Wednesday, Oct. 15 (TBD) — FS1

Game 4: Blue Jays at Mariners — Thursday, Oct. 16 (TBD) — FS1

Game 5: Blue Jays at Mariners — Friday, Oct. 17 (TBD) — FS1*

Game 6: Mariners at Blue Jays — Sunday, Oct. 19 (TBD) — FS1*

Game 7: Mariners at Blue Jays — Monday, Oct. 20 (TBD) — FOX*

What’s at stake?

The winner of the 2025 American League Championship Series will advance to the World Series to face the National League champion.

For Seattle, it’s a chance to reach the Fall Classic for the first time in franchise history. For Toronto, it’s an opportunity to return to the World Series for the first time in more than 30 years and pursue a third championship.

Full schedule for 2025 NLCS

Game 1: Dodgers at Brewers — Monday, Oct. 13, 5:08 p.m. PT / 8:08 p.m. ET — TBS

Game 2: Dodgers at Brewers — Tuesday, Oct. 14, 5:08 p.m. PT / 8:08 p.m. ET — TBS

Game 3: Brewers at Dodgers — Thursday, Oct. 16 (TBD) — TBS

Game 4: Brewers at Dodgers — Friday, Oct. 17 (TBD) — TBS

Game 5: Brewers at Dodgers — Saturday, Oct. 18 (TBD) — TBS*

Game 6: Dodgers at Brewers — Monday, Oct. 20 (TBD) — TBS*

Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers — Tuesday, Oct. 21 (TBD) — TBS*

What’s at stake?

The winner of the 2025 National League Championship Series will advance to the World Series to face the American League champion.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are seeking their second World Series appearance in the past five seasons and their first title since 2020. The Milwaukee Brewers are aiming for their first World Series berth since 1982 and their first championship in franchise history.