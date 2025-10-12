Seattle Mariners release ALCS roster ahead Toronto games

The Mariners are about to play their first American League Championship Series in 24 years. Ahead of Game 1 in Toronto, team representatives have released the official roster for the series.

There will be just a couple changes from the ALDS roster for the Mariners this time around. Keep reading for what changes are in store, how to buy tickets for home games, and the full ALCS roster.

The Mariners announced Sunday morning that they have made two changes from the roster for the American League Division Series. The move will see the team adding infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni and All-Star right-handed pitcher Bryan Woo in place of infielder Ben Williamson and infielder/outfielder Luke Raley for the ALCS against Toronto.

On Saturday, Seattle also announced that Bryce Miller would be their starter for ALCS Game 1.

How to watch the ALCS

The American League Championship Series will air nationally on FOX and FS1, with streaming available on the FOX ONE app.

How to buy ALCS tickets

Tickets for the Mariners’ home games at T-Mobile Park are on sale at mariners.com/postseason.

Team officials encourage fans to buy only from official or verified sources to avoid fraudulent listings. Season ticket holders and Mariners Insiders receive early access to purchase opportunities before the general public.

Pitchers (13)

83 BAZARDO, Eduard RHP

47 BRASH, Matt RHP

58 CASTILLO, Luis RHP

43 FERGUSON, Caleb LHP

36 GILBERT, Logan RHP

26 HANCOCK, Emerson RHP

77 JACKSON, Luke RHP

68 KIRBY, George RHP

50 MILLER, Bryce RHP

75 MUÑOZ, Andrés RHP

55 SPEIER, Gabe LHP

54 VARGAS, Carlos RHP

22 WOO, Bryan RHP

Position Players (13)

Catchers (3)

5 FORD, Harry C

18 GARVER, Mitch C

29 RALEIGH, Cal C

Infielders (5)

3 CRAWFORD, J.P. INF

12 NAYLOR, Josh INF

7 POLANCO, Jorge INF

76 RIVAS, Leo INF

28 SUÁREZ, Eugenio INF

Outfielders (4)

56 AROZARENA, Randy OF

8 CANZONE, Dominic OF

10 ROBLES, Victor OF

44 RODRÍGUEZ, Julio OF

Infielder/Outfielders (1)

21 MASTROBUONI, Miles INF/OF

