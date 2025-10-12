Seattle Mariners release ALCS roster ahead Toronto games
SEATTLE - The Mariners are about to play their first American League Championship Series in 24 years. Ahead of Game 1 in Toronto, team representatives have released the official roster for the series.
There will be just a couple changes from the ALDS roster for the Mariners this time around. Keep reading for what changes are in store, how to buy tickets for home games, and the full ALCS roster.
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 10: The Seattle Mariners pose for a photo after their 3-2 win against the Detroit Tigers in game five of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 10, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Ch
The Mariners announced Sunday morning that they have made two changes from the roster for the American League Division Series. The move will see the team adding infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni and All-Star right-handed pitcher Bryan Woo in place of infielder Ben Williamson and infielder/outfielder Luke Raley for the ALCS against Toronto.
On Saturday, Seattle also announced that Bryce Miller would be their starter for ALCS Game 1.
How to watch the ALCS
The American League Championship Series will air nationally on FOX and FS1, with streaming available on the FOX ONE app.
How to buy ALCS tickets
Tickets for the Mariners’ home games at T-Mobile Park are on sale at mariners.com/postseason.
Team officials encourage fans to buy only from official or verified sources to avoid fraudulent listings. Season ticket holders and Mariners Insiders receive early access to purchase opportunities before the general public.
Pitchers (13)
- 83 BAZARDO, Eduard RHP
- 47 BRASH, Matt RHP
- 58 CASTILLO, Luis RHP
- 43 FERGUSON, Caleb LHP
- 36 GILBERT, Logan RHP
- 26 HANCOCK, Emerson RHP
- 77 JACKSON, Luke RHP
- 68 KIRBY, George RHP
- 50 MILLER, Bryce RHP
- 75 MUÑOZ, Andrés RHP
- 55 SPEIER, Gabe LHP
- 54 VARGAS, Carlos RHP
- 22 WOO, Bryan RHP
Position Players (13)
Catchers (3)
- 5 FORD, Harry C
- 18 GARVER, Mitch C
- 29 RALEIGH, Cal C
Infielders (5)
- 3 CRAWFORD, J.P. INF
- 12 NAYLOR, Josh INF
- 7 POLANCO, Jorge INF
- 76 RIVAS, Leo INF
- 28 SUÁREZ, Eugenio INF
Outfielders (4)
- 56 AROZARENA, Randy OF
- 8 CANZONE, Dominic OF
- 10 ROBLES, Victor OF
- 44 RODRÍGUEZ, Julio OF
Infielder/Outfielders (1)
- 21 MASTROBUONI, Miles INF/OF
MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Live updates: Mariners beat Tigers 3-2 in 15 innings to advance to ALCS
Seattle Mariners win ALDS, advance to American League Championship Series
FOX 13 Extra Innings: Mariners vs Tigers Game 5 Pregame Show
One-on-one with Mariners President Jerry Dipoto
One-on-one with the voice of the Mariners Rick Rizzs
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.