Here's how much last-minute Game 4 Seattle Mariners tickets cost at T-Mobile Park

The Brief The Seattle Mariners are hosting the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALCS at T-Mobile Park on Thursday. The price of a Mariners' playoff ticket in 2001 ran between $60 to $70. It appears Game 4 ticket prices had a slight drop after a Seattle loss in Game 3.



The Seattle Mariners will host the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALCS at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, and resale ticket prices had a slight drop compared to Wednesday's prices.

Keep reading for a quick Game 3 recap, more about the "Canadian Invasion" at T-Mobile Park, and what Game 4 ticket prices are looking like on Gametime, StubHub and Ticketmaster.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 15: A general view of T-Mobile Park is seen during the singing of the national anthem prior to Game Three of the American League Championship Series presented by Booking.com between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners (Photo by Nik Pennington/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Expand

Seattle Mariners vs. Toronto Blue Jays yesterday

The Seattle Mariners delivered the opening haymaker in Game 3 of the ALCS, but promptly got knocked out by the bats of the Toronto Blue Jays in a 13-4 romp on Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays hit five home runs on the night, including three off starter George Kirby to stagger the Mariners in their push for a first World Series trip in franchise history.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: Anthony Santander #25 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate after Guerrero Jr. hit a home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners in game three of the American League Champ (Alika Jenner / Getty Images) Expand

Toronto tagged Kirby for eight runs on eight hits with two walks and just four strikeouts over four-plus innings on Wednesday night. It's just the fourth time in Kirby's career that he's allowed at least eight runs in a start.

The Blue Jays scored 12 unanswered runs against the Mariners after Julio Rodríguez gave Seattle an early lead with a two-run homer in the first inning. However, it would be the only damage the Mariners could muster against Toronto starter Shane Bieber.

Read the full game recap here.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 15: George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners walks off the field after being relieved during the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the American League Championship Series at T-Mobile Park on Oct (Alika Jenner / Getty Images) Expand

When do the Seattle Mariners play today?

The Seattle Mariners will face the Canadian team again on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 5:33 p.m. PT. This game follows a blowout 13-4 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

Anyone who has ever been to a Mariners-Blue Jays series at T-Mobile Park knows the drill – a sea of red and blue from British Columbia infiltrates the stands, sometimes making Mariners fans feel outnumbered in their own turf – a phenomenon dubbed the "Canadian Invasion."

FOX 13 reporter Nikki Torres did a little digging to find the price of a Mariners ticket from 2001 – the last time the team had made it this far in the playoffs – and it looks like 100-level tickets ran between $60-$70. A lot has changed in the last 24 years; the cheapest ticket available on Ticketmaster as of Wednesday morning is around $300.

How much are tickets to the Seattle Mariners, Blue Jays game at T-Mobile Park?

We broke down some average prices for Wednesday's game on Gametime, StubHub and Ticketmaster. Keep in mind – these prices will likely fluctuate throughout the day as we get closer to game time.

Gametime

As of 12 p.m. on Thursday, the cheapest ticket on Gametime for Game 4 at T-Mobile Park appears to start at $166 – which is about $58 cheaper than Wednesday. Tickets in the nosebleed sections run anywhere between $185 to $733.

If you're looking to get closer to the action, there are tickets available near the $400 range, but some prices for the main level and Terrace Club Level in the $500s, increasing into the $1,000 range.

Diamond Club and Press Club tickets range between $1,969 and $5,466. One ticket is priced at $14,236.

Gametime ticket prices will likely fluctuate throughout the day. Check their website to see if prices have changed.

StubHub

On Wednesday, the cheapest ticket on StubHub was at $241. On Thursday, there's a ticket offered for $178.

Tickets in the upper-deck range between $211 and $550. Tickets in the 100 level are in the $331-$768 range. High-end tickets and seats behind home plate are between $1,769 and nearly $5,000.

StubHub ticket prices will likely fluctuate throughout the day. Check their website to see if prices have changed.

Ticketmaster

The cheapest tickets on Ticketmaster run for just under $300 on Thursday. Main-level tickets range from around $370-$560, with the most expensive tickets hitting just under $800.

Ticketmaster ticket prices could fluctuate throughout the day. Check their website to see if prices have changed.

The Source: Information in this story came from Gametime, StubHub, Ticketmaster and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

