Blue Jays bash five home runs in 13-4 blowout of Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of ALCS

The Seattle Mariners delivered the opening haymaker in Game 3 of the ALCS, but promptly got knocked out by the bats of the Toronto Blue Jays in a 13-4 romp on Wednesday night.

The Blue Jays hit five home runs on the night, including three off starter George Kirby to stagger the Mariners in their push for a first World Series trip in franchise history.

Toronto tagged Kirby for eight runs on eight hits with two walks and just four strikeouts over four-plus innings on Wednesday night. It's just the fourth time in Kirby's career that he's allowed at least eight runs in a start.

The Blue Jays scored 12 unanswered runs against the Mariners after Julio Rodríguez gave Seattle an early lead with a two-run homer in the first inning. However, it would be the only damage the Mariners could muster against Toronto starter Shane Bieber.

Bieber allowed just two hits after the first inning, allowing two runs on four total hits with a lone walk and eight strikeouts.

The victory gets the Blue Jays off the mat and back into the series. The Mariners still lead the series 2-1 through three games, but the offensive barrage provided by Toronto will give the Blue Jays optimism they can overcome the early deficit in the series.

Rodríguez's blast had T-Mobile Park rocking early as well, with fans quickly believing that a commanding 3-0 series lead could be on its way. Instead, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer and Andrés Giménez powered an explosive effort that crushed Kirby and the Mariners.

Guerrero reached base in all five of his plate appearances, blasting a solo home run off Kirby in the fifth with a pair of doubles, a single, and an intentional walk.

The outing began to fall apart for Kirby in the third inning as all nine Blue Jays hitters made a trip to the plate in the frame.

Ernie Clement's lead-off double into the left field corner was followed by a two-run blast from Giménez to right-center field to tie the game at 2-2. Giménez had three hits on the night from the No. 9 spot in Toronto's order.

A Nathan Lukes single and Guerrero laser off the left field wall put two more runners in scoring position for the Blue Jays. After walking Alejandro Kirk to load the bases, Kirby threw a slider in the dirt for a wild pitch that saw Lukes score to give Toronto a 3-2 lead.

Daulton Varsho then ripped a double off the top of the wall in right field that scored Guerrero and Kirk for a 5-2 Blue Jays lead.

And it just spiraled from there for Kirby and the Mariners.

Kirby struck out Clement and Giménez to open the fourth inning as he looked to rebound, but Springer roasted a 96 mph fastball to straightaway center field for a solo home run and a 6-2 lead.

Mariners manager Dan Wilson left Kirby in to open the fifth inning and Guerrero delivered the third home run of the game for Toronto, sending a shot to center field that just snuck over the glove of a leaping Rodríguez for a 7-2 advantage.

A walk to Anthony Santander followed and Kirby's day was done without recording an out in the fifth.

Carlos Vargas allowed two more hits as Santander came around to score for Kirby's final run of the night.

While Kirby was struggling, Bieber was rolling. After Jorge Polanco followed Rodríguez's first-inning homer with a one-out double, Bieber retired 12 of the next 13 batters he faced. Rodríguez had a single in the third inning and J.P. Crawford had a one-out single in the fifth inning as Seattle's offense stagnated against Bieber.

Even though Bieber was pitching well, the Blue Jays turned to their bullpen after the sixth inning to give Bieber an early exit after 88 pitches. He allowed just the two runs on Rodríguez's homer alongside four hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Seattle did claw a couple runs back late in the contest against Toronto reliever Yariel Rodríguez. Randy Arozarena and Cal Raleigh had back-to-back home runs with one out in the eighth inning to snap the run of 12 unanswered for Toronto.

For Raleigh, he became the first player with a 60-home run regular season to have at least three home runs in the same postseason.

However, even that was short-lived for Seattle.

Addison Barger pushed the lead back to nine in the top of the ninth inning with a solo home run off Luke Jackson for the 13-4 final.

The Mariners will look to fight back in Game 4 of the series on Thursday as Luis Castillo takes the ball for Seattle. Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will start for Toronto, but he's not the pitcher he once was. Scherzer has allowed at least four runs in five of his last six starts to finish the season.

