Seattle Mariners vs Toronto Blue Jays: ALCS Game 3 live updates
SEATTLE - The Seattle Mariners are back home at T-Mobile Park for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, airing on FS 1 and streaming live on the FOX ONE and FOX Sports apps.
Keep reading for live scores, updates and highlights as the Seattle Mariners take on the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 3 of the ALCS.
This is who's starting Game 3 for the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays – 3:55 p.m
On Wednesday, right-hander George Kirby will start Game 3 on the mound for the Mariners.
This will be Kirby's third postseason start. During the ALDS, Kirby started Game 1 and Game 5 against the Detroit Tigers.
Right-hander Shane Bieber will take the mound for the Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park.
How to watch ALCS Game 3 on TV, streaming – 3:30 p.m.
Fans who aren't at the ballpark can catch all the action on TV and streaming starting at 5 p.m PT.
The game will be available on FS1 or you can stream it on either the FOX One app (get a 7-day free trial) or the FOX Sports app.
Canadian viewers can access the game through Sportsnet.
Josh Naylor #12 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with Julio Rodríguez #44 after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Oct. 13, 202 (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
ALCS Game 3 lineups – 3 p.m.
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Seattle Mariners
|DH
|George Springer
|LF
|Randy Arozarena
|LF
|Nathan Lukes (L)
|C
|Cal Raleigh (S)
|1B
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|CF
|Julio Rodríguez
|RF
|Anthony Santander (S)
|2B
|Jorge Polanco (S)
|C
|Alejandro Kirk
|1B
|Josh Naylor (L)
|CF
|Daulton Varsho (L)
|3B
|Eugenio Suárez
|3B
|Addison Barger (L)
|DH
|Dominic Canzone (L)
|2B
|Ernie Clement
|RF
|Victor Robles
|SS
|Andrés Giménez (L)
|SS
|J.P. Crawford (L)
|RHP
|Shane Bieber
|RHP
|George Kirby
The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.
