Pilot draws Mariners trident over Seattle with flight path

While the Seattle Mariners had an off-day Tuesday between games of the American League Championship Series against the Toronto Blue Jays, one dedicated fan flew above the city to draw the club's trident logo.

According to a flight path recorded on Flight Radar 24, a pilot in a Glasair GS-2 Sportsman took off from Everett's Paine Field around 10:30 a.m. The pilot spent less than 40 minutes to skillfully complete the iconic trident directly over T-Mobile Park.

(Flight Radar 24)

After finishing the trident flight path, the pilot flew north toward Anacortes Airport before completing its journey back to Paine Field. The entire flight lasted just over an hour and a half.

What's next:

The Mariners hold a commanding 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3 of the ALCS. The team returns to the field Wednesday at T-Mobile Park, hoping to secure another win in the best-of-seven playoff series.

George Kirby is scheduled to take the mound for Seattle, facing off against Shane Bieber of the Blue Jays. First pitch is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

