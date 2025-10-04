Bryan Woo left off Seattle Mariners ALDS roster; Lineups for Game 1

article

Manager Dan Wilson said prior to Saturday's Game 1 that the hope is that Woo will continue to progress and be available for the AL Championship Series should the Mariners advance past the Detroit Tigers.

"It's gone pretty smoothly, no setbacks," Wilson said. "And I think as long as that continues, I think we'll probably be in good shape at some point in the ALCS. That's the hope at this point."

Woo threw off a mound on Thursday ahead of the team's final bye week scrimmage. Though Woo called it a positive step, he also hinted that his timeline may push beyond the first series of the postseason for Seattle.

"A positive day," Woo said. "I’m still not where I want to be in terms of game speed of everything, but in terms of how everything’s progressed, (I’m) happy with it, considering a week ago I wasn’t even throwing yet. And then a week from now, hopefully, we’ll be in a better spot."

Woo has been sidelined with a pectoral muscle injury since exiting a start in Houston early on September 19. With the chances of being available for the ALDS slim, the Mariners are using the roster spot for someone who will be available.

"Obviously a tough decision and one that we weighed very carefully," Wilson said. "But you know, we just felt like he'd made strides as we hoped and got to a place, but it just looked like it wasn't going to be able to be in this series. So, you know, I think doing the more cautious thing and making sure he gets healthy to where he needs to be. And so that was kind of what went into the decision."

That roster spot could become extremely important for Seattle.

According to Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor is on standby as his wife is expecting their first child. The due date for the arrival is Saturday, the same day as Game 1 of the ALDS with Detroit.

"It’s obviously a possibility and it’s something to think about for sure. You have to sort of weigh as much of this as you can, all the (unexpected things)," Wilson said. "It did play a factor, but obviously having balance on your bench was big, and having (Williamson) here was a big part of that."

Eugenio Suárez has been taking ground balls at first base in recent days, including playing the position during Seattle's final scrimmage on Thursday evening. The Mariners included rookie third baseman Ben Williamson as part of their 26-man roster for the ALDS.

"Geno played a little bit of first for us throughout September once in a while, had to go over there and fill-in," Wilson said. "I think in terms of being versatile – we talk about that a lot in terms of one of our strengths – and his ability to be able to go over there, maybe, in a pinch, is something that we always, you know, want to entertain. His ability to do that in the scrimmage there, just to get some reps over there, was super helpful."

Suárez and Luke Raley would be the primary options at first base for Seattle if Naylor has to leave. Utility man Miles Mastrobuoni is not on the ALDS roster, but could be an option as a replacement if Naylor goes on paternity leave.

Mariners ALDS Roster:

Pitchers:

Eduard Bazardo, RHP

Matt Brash, RHP

Luis Castillo, RHP

Caleb Ferguson, LHP

Logan Gilbert, RHP

Emerson Hancock, RHP

Luke Jackson, RHP

George Kirby, RHP

Bryce Miller, RHP

Andrés Muñoz, RHP

Gabe Speier, LHP

Carlos Vargas, RHP

Catchers:

Harry Ford

Mitch Garver

Cal Raleigh



Infielders:

J.P. Crawford

Josh Naylor

Jorge Polanco

Leo Rivas

Eugenio Suárez

Ben Williamson

Outfielders:

Randy Arozarena

Dominic Canzone

Victor Robles

Julio Rodríguez



Infielder/Outfielder

Luke Raley

Taxi squad:

Logan Evans, RHP

Casey Legumina, RHP

Bryan Woo, RHP

Miles Mastrobuoni, INF/OF

Cole Young, INF

Game 1 Lineups

Detroit Tigers Seattle Mariners 2B Gleyber Torres LF Randy Arozarena RF Kerry Carpenter (L) C Cal Raleigh (S) LF Riley Greene (L) CF Julio Rodriguez 1B Spencer Torkelson 1B Josh Naylor (L) DH Colt Keith (L) 2B Jorge Polanco (S) C Dillon Dingler 3B Eugenio Suárez 3B Zach McKinstry (L) DH Dominic Canzone (L) SS Javier Báez RF Victor Robles CF Parker Meadows (L) SS J.P. Crawford (L) RHP Troy Melton RHP George Kirby

