How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans on MNF

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks face the Houston Texans at Lumen Field for Monday Night Football, with kickoff at 7 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ and available on NFL+, with radio coverage on Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Seahawks are 4-2 this season, coming off a win against the Jaguars, while the Texans are on a two-game winning streak.



The Seattle Seahawks are back playing on home turf against the Houston Texans for a Monday Night Football matchup.

The Seahawks are 4-2 this season, coming off a dominant win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road. Meanwhile, the Texans are looking to continue their winning ways after a bye week.

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. Texans game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs. Texans game?

Kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs Houston Texans game is set for Monday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. PT.

Where is the Seahawks vs. Texans game?

The Texans travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seahawks vs. Texans game will air on ESPN+.

Chris Fowler will call the play-by-play while Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick provide color analysis, with Katie George and Peter Schrager reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

You can watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 6 p.m. for pregame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM Channel 138 or 227, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The game will also be broadcast nationally on Westwood One, and internationally on the Seahawks Mobile App.

More on the Seahawks

The Seahawks beat the Jacksonville Jaguars last week in formidable fashion, winning 20-12. Sam Darnold threw touchdown passes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, the defense shined, and Seattle remains unbeaten on the road this season.

The Texans are on a two-game winning streak, having beaten the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens in back-to-back blowouts before entering their bye week. They might be in for a challenge though, as the Seahawks are the winningest team in Monday Night Football history with a 30-13 record.

MORE SEAHAWKS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle Seahawks rediscover their pass rush as they remain unbeaten on the road

Sam Darnold, defense lead Seattle Seahawks to 20-12 win over Jaguars

Chase McLaughlin 39-yard field goal downs Seattle Seahawks in 38-35 loss to Buccaneers

Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders draw nearly 200,000 fans in Seattle

Sack-happy Seattle Seahawks using balanced attack to torment quarterbacks

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter .