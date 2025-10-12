Sam Darnold, defense lead Seattle Seahawks to 20-12 win over Jaguars

article

The Brief Sam Darnold tossed touchdowns to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp in a 20-12 win over the Jaguars. Smith-Njigba caught eight passes for 162 yards, and the defense recorded seven sacks of Trevor Lawrence for Seattle. Smith-Njigba has 696 receiving yards through six games. The Seahawks won their ninth straight road game.



Sam Darnold threw touchdown passes to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, and Seattle dominated both lines of scrimmage on its way to a 20-12 victory at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Smith-Njigba finished with eight receptions for 162 yards as the Seahawks (4-2) rebounded from a last-second loss to Tampa Bay at home. They had few issues traveling cross-country for an early start, controlled most of the way and improved to 22-6 over the last decade in 1 p.m. kickoffs on the East Coast.

The Jaguars (4-2), meanwhile, looked every bit like a team that spent the week reveling in a Monday night victory against three-time AFC champion Kansas City. Jacksonville’s first three snaps set the tone: a sack, a holding penalty and a 3-yard loss.

Trevor Lawrence was sacked six more times. Travis Etienne was held to 27 yards on 12 carries. And the Jaguars had a 54-yard TD pass from Lawrence to Brian Thomas Jr. nullified because rookie Travis Hunter lined up offsides.

Jacksonville still made it close in the fourth quarter following Lawrence’s 26-yard TD pass to Tim Patrick. It helped that Seattle went 1 for 11 on third downs.

But the Seahawks sealed it with tight end AJ Barner’s 61-yard reception, which allowed them to run out the clock.

Newsome burned on his first snap with Jacksonville

Newly acquired Jaguars cornerback Greg Newsome made a less-than-ideal first impression. Smith-Njigba torched Newsome for a 61-yard TD reception on Newsome’s first snap with Jacksonville.

Smith-Njigba simply ran by Newsome in the second quarter, caught Sam Darnold’s pass in stride and strolled into the end zone.

Wesley Hines-Allen serves as an honorary captain

Jaguars defensive end and team captain Josh Hines-Allen had a special helper for the coin toss.

Hines-Allen brought his 8-year-old son, Wesley, to midfield as part of the NFL’s "Crucial Catch" program, which is dedicated to fighting cancer and saving lives. Wesley was an honorary captain two months after completing treatment for pediatric cancer.

Wesley was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukemia in December and underwent chemotherapy for six months.

Key injuries

Seahawks: DT Jarran Reed injured his left leg in the fourth quarter. The Seahawks played without three starting defensive backs: S Julian Love and CBs Devon Witherspoon and CB Tariq Woolen.

Jaguars: DE Travon Walker was active less than two weeks after having wrist surgery and played mostly on passing downs while wearing a club on his left hand.

Up next

The Seahawks stay in the AFC South and host Houston next Monday night.

The Jaguars "host" the Los Angeles Rams at Wembley Stadium in London next Sunday.

