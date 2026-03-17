WA DOH: Respiratory illnesses make up nearly 14% of ER visits in March

The Brief Respiratory illnesses currently account for nearly 14% of emergency department visits in Washington, with flu and RSV activity remaining elevated despite a late start to the season. This year’s flu shot has been less effective than usual, providing only 20% to 30% protection against hospitalization, though health officials still urge vaccination to reduce the risk of serious illness. While flu deaths are lower than at this time last year, health experts warn that the season is not over and suggest staying home or masking if symptoms develop.



The Washington State Department of Health said respiratory illnesses have made up nearly 14% of emergency department visits so far in March.

Flu and RSV activity is elevated, according to the DOH.

FOX 13 Seattle talked with a Snohomish County doctor about why this season has been unusual.

Flu, RSV activity in western Washington

Dig deeper:

If you've been hit by RSV or even the flu, you know it, feeling everything from muscle aches to fatigue and pain that runs bone deep.

Snohomish County health officials said we have still got a ways to go this season.

"It's an unusual respiratory virus season. So, there was a late start for us both for flu and RSV. COVID has remained pretty low," said Dr. James Lewis, the Snohomish County Health Officer at the Snohomish County Health Department.

He's hopeful we will soon see flu and RSV cases winding down.

"Flu has really kind of leveled off, although this last week it took a pretty decent downturn, so we'll still have to wait. I think there's certainly a possibility we could see another uptick in flu," he said.

2026 flu sweeps through WA

By the numbers:

The Washington State Department of Health said both illnesses have elevated activity, but decreasing trends and COVID activity is low.

Respiratory illnesses make up nearly 14% of emergency room visits so far this month, per the DOH.

The DOH has counted 157 flu deaths so far this season, compared to 214 at the same time last year.

There are also slightly fewer RSV deaths.

It's likely your office or child's school has been impacted by the bugs.

"It's been a little bit less as with the rest of the data as compared to previous years, but you know, we are still seeing some schools with greater than 10% absenteeism," Lewis said.

We contacted several school districts across the Puget Sound region, including Seattle Public Schools, Everett Public Schools, and Tacoma Public Schools.

What they're saying:

Tacoma Public Schools Chief Communications Officer Tanisha Jumper shared this response:

"Tacoma Public Schools follows the guidance and direction of Tacoma Pierce County Health Department related to communicable diseases. We do not track absences by illness type so we do not have data at a district level to share. If individual schools were to have significant increases in absences due to illness, we would work directly with the Health Department for additional guidance."

Seattle Public Schools issued the following statement to FOX 13 Seattle:

"Seattle Public Schools (SPS) nurses continue to actively monitor health trends and attendance patterns across our schools to ensure the well-being of our students and staff.

"At this time, we have not seen a significant drop in attendance because of the flu or RSV within the district. SPS will continue to follow public health guidance and take necessary precautions to maintain a healthy environment for all."

Everett Public Schools has not yetresponded to our inquiries.

Lewis said the flu shot was less helpful this time around, at about 20–30% effective in keeping people out of hospitals or urgent care.

"A really good year, we see, like, 60, maybe close to pushing 70% effectiveness," Lewis said.

Still, he said the shot is worth getting.

"If you could do anything to reduce your risk of, you know, having a serious illness and going to the hospital by 30%, I know I would do it," he said.

He said some seasons are just harder to predict, like this one, which he said isn't over yet.

"We're still at a pretty substantial amount of flu that's being circulated in the community at the moment," Lewis said.

What you can do:

Doctors said it's not too late to get your flu shot if you haven't just yet.

They also said you should stay home if you find yourself sick, but if you need to visit your doctor's office you should wear a mask.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson signs bill changing WA legal language away from 'alien'

More than 100 Kent, WA workers to be laid off by Rise Baking

WA AG joins lawsuit against OneMain Financial, alleging bait-and-switch scheme

Chateau Ste Michelle Summer 2026 concert lineup announced

Former WA resident says she was victim of alleged License Express flaw

FBI adds WA double-murder suspect Samuel Ramirez Jr. to Most Wanted List

Loved ones still reeling after deadly Key Peninsula, WA stabbings: ‘Never saw that coming from him’

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.