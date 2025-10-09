How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game live

The Brief The Seattle Seahawks face the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. PT. The game will be broadcast on FOX and available on NFL+, with radio coverage on Seattle Sports 710 AM and KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM. Seahawks aim to recover from a loss to the Buccaneers, while Jaguars look to build on their win over the Chiefs.



The Seattle Seahawks are on the road this week for a Sunday morning game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Hawks are looking to bounce back from a brutal loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Jaguars are looking to build on their home win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Keep reading for more information about the Seahawks vs. Jaguars game, and how to watch it live.

When is the Seahawks vs. Jaguars game?

Kickoff for the Seattle Seahawks vs Jacksonville Jaguars game is set for Sunday, Oct. 12 at 10 a.m. PT.

Where is the Seahawks vs. Jaguars game?

The Seahawks will take on the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

What TV channel is the Seahawks game on?

The Seahawks vs. Jaguars game will air on FOX.

Chris Myers will call the play-by-play while Mark Schlereth provides color analysis with Sarah Kustok reporting from the sidelines.

The game is also available to watch with a subscription to NFL+.

You can watch Gameday on FOX 13 at 3:30 p.m. for postgame analysis.

What radio station is the Seahawks game on?

To listen to the game, fans can tune into Seattle Sports 710 AM, KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM, the Seahawks mobile app, SiriusXM Channel 132 or 384, and on the SiriusXM app.

Steve Raible and Dave Wyman will call the action with Jen Mueller as the sideline reporter.

The game will also be broadcast nationally on Sports USA, and internationally on the Seahawks Mobile App.

The Seahawks are coming off a tough loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, faltering in the final minutes of the game. Meanwhile, the Jaguars secured a big win over the Chiefs in the final minute of their recent Monday Night Football matchup.

The Hawks are 11-1 in their last 12 road games, are 9-1 under head coach Mike Macdonald, and are currently on a franchise record eight-game road winning streak.

