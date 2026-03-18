Seattle weather: Heavy rain at times Wednesday, high avalanche danger

The Brief An atmospheric river is bringing heavy rain, breezy winds and mild temperatures across western Washington this week. A Flood Watch is in effect from King to Whatcom counties through Friday, with some rivers nearing moderate to major flood stage. High avalanche danger is expected in the Cascades due to rain on snow, while cooler, drier weather returns this weekend.



An atmospheric river remains pointed at the Pacific Northwest this week, bringing rounds of heavy rain, mild temperatures and high snow levels.

An atmospheric river remains pointed at the Pacific Northwest this week, bringing rounds of heavy rain, mild temperatures and high snow levels.

What's next:

It will be a wet start to the day Wednesday with plenty of rain and high snow levels. Winds will be breezy at times through the evening hours.

It will be a wet start to the day Wednesday with plenty of rain and high snow levels.

Flood Watch

A Flood Watch will go into effect from King to Whatcom County through Friday afternoon for heavy rainfall and the potential for rising rivers. A Flood Warning for Snoqualmie River near the falls is in effect Wednesday morning through Thursday morning for widespread flooding of pasture lands and loads below the falls near Fall City.

A Flood Watch will go into effect from King to Whatcom County through Friday afternoon for heavy rainfall and the potential for rising rivers.

Timeline:

Here is a look at the latest River Flooding Forecast. Several rivers are looking to peak Wednesday, with more rising through the rest of the week. Right now, the forecast for these rivers is looking to reach moderate stage, with some getting close to major.

Here is a look at the latest River Flooding Forecast. Several rivers are looking to peak Wednesday, with more rising through the rest of the week.

Avalanche Warning

An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the Western Slopes of Cascades Tuesday night through Wednesday due to heavy rain on snow. Avalanche danger is high, and it is recommenced to avoid all back country areas prone to avalanches due to very unsafe conditions.

An Avalanche Warning is now in effect for the Western Slopes of Cascades Tuesday night through Wednesday due to heavy rain on snow.

Temperatures will remain mild Wednesday through the end of the week due to the atmospheric river. Cooler conditions will return by the weekend, dropping snow levels back to around 1500-2000'. Skies will start to dry out as well for a bit during the weekend.

Temperatures will remain mild Wednesday through the end of the week due to the atmospheric river.

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