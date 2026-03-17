Seattle weather: Rainfall to bring minor river flooding possible

The Brief An atmospheric river will bring mild, moist air to Western Washington through Friday, pushing snow levels to 8,000 feet and causing significant rain in the mountains. A Flood Watch is in effect from Wednesday through Friday as heavy rainfall and snowmelt increase the risk of rising rivers and excessive runoff. Temperatures will remain mild with overnight lows near 50 degrees until the system breaks this weekend, followed by a return to cloudy skies and showers on Monday.



The atmospheric river is aimed straight at Western Washington for the next few days. With the mild, moist air, it will send snow levels up to around 8000 feet with more rain forecast for the mountains.

The atmospheric river will continue to bring additional rounds of rain to mountains and lowlands.

As we watch for excessive rainfall along with the snow melt running off into our area rivers, we may see increased flow along some of our waterways. A Flood Watch will go into effect on Wednesday through Friday as additional rounds of rain will move through.

Excessive rainfall and mountain snow melt will increase our area rivers.

Rain is forecast to pick up overnight Tuesday and into much of the day Wednesday. With the push of mild air continuing, overnight lows will be mild, only cooling to near 50 degrees.

Rain picks up tonight with mild overnight lows near 50 degrees.

The atmospheric river will remain active through the week, with a short break this weekend. By Monday, clouds and a slight chance of showers return for next week.

The atmospheric river will remain active through the week, with a short break this weekend.

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