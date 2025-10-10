Seattle Seahawks injury report: Key players on defense out against Jaguars

The Brief Key Seahawks players, including Devon Witherspoon and Julian Love, are doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars due to injuries. The Seahawks face a crucial matchup with a 3-2 record, while the Jaguars are coming off a home win against the Chiefs. Some Seahawks players, like Ernest Jones IV, are back in practice, offering a glimmer of hope amid the injury concerns.



Several key players from the Seattle Seahawks' secondary are likely not playing this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon is doubtful for the road trip against the Jacksonville Jaguars, out with a knee injury. Safety Julian Love is also not expected to play Sunday due to a hamstring injury.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 12: Devon Witherspoon #21 of the Seattle Seahawks, Riq Woolen #27 of the Seattle Seahawks, and Jerrick Reed II #32 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrate after Woolen's fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Wa Expand

Additionally, offensive tackle Josh Jones (ankle) and linebacker Derick Hall (oblique) are out. Another Seahawks cornerback, Tariq Woolen, was also listed as doubtful on the Seahawks injury report with a concussion.

The Seahawks defense is riddled with injuries ahead of a crucial matchup, sitting with a 3-2 record after dropping their recent home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are coming off a big Monday Night Football against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

"That's the life we chose. It's unfortunate for those guys. Our guys work extremely hard and they put it on the line all the time and they play hard and play for each other, play unselfishly. And when those opportunities get taken from you as a player, it's a tough deal, but this is how it works," said Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald about the recent injuries.

However, there is some good news, as linebacker Ernest Jones IV and safety Nick Emmanwori were fully participating in practice after being on the injury report this week.

The Jaguars also had several limited participants in practice, notably defensive end Travon Walker, center Robert Hainsey and left guard Ezra Cleveland.

