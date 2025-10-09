Seattle Seahawks looking to rebound on the road against Jaguars

article

The Brief The Seahawks are going on the road looking to rebound from a 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers last week. The Seahawks are 21-6 over the last 10 years in early starts on the East Coast — a better record than any of their West Coast peers. Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks more than capable as a No. 1 receiver. He ranks second in the NFL with 534 yards and fifth with 34 catches through five weeks.



Josh Hines-Allen and the Jacksonville Jaguars could be floating around the facility.

They beat three-time defending AFC champion Kansas City on Monday Night Football. They did it while playing first-year head coach Liam Coen’s "go take it" brand of football. And they won a third consecutive game to start 4-1 for the first time in nearly two decades.

Good vibes all around, right? Not even close.

"I’m not saying we played terrible," said Hines-Allen, a veteran defensive end. "But it wasn’t up to the standard that we’ve set. We’re kind of (ticked) off about that."

The Jaguars hope to deliver a more complete game against Seattle (3-2) on Sunday and start 5-1 for the first time since 1999.

"I don’t want to say we’re the most (ticked) off 4-1 team, but there’s definitely some feelings in the building over the last few days of knowing that we have not still put out 60 minutes of our best football," Coen said. "They just know that there was some meat left on the bone even after a really cool win."

Jacksonville turned the ball over twice — once at the goal line and later deep in their own territory — and allowed 476 yards and 26 first downs, both season highs. Even the winning score was a comedy of errors that started with Trevor Lawrence getting his foot stepped on and ended with him diving across the goal line.

Now the Jags have a short week to get everything fixed, and a solid team traveling cross-country to test their resolve.

The Seahawks are looking to bounce back from a 38-35 loss to Tampa Bay in which Sam Darnold threw an interception in the final minute that set up the winning field goal.

Seattle came away with its own set of issues and now gets a long flight and an earlier-than-usual kickoff — 10 a.m. on players’ body clocks — to get right.

What might help is facing Coen’s former team (Tampa Bay) and his current team (Jacksonville) in consecutive weeks.

"They run a similar offense to the one we just saw," veteran Seattle defensive tackle Leonard Williams said. "We’ve seen what we were deficient and lacking in against that type of scheme, so we’ve seen that’s something we have to work on and something we’re going to get better at throughout the week."

As for the time difference, it might not even be a concern for Seattle. The Seahawks are 21-6 over the last 10 years in early starts on the East Coast — a better record than any of their West Coast peers.

"You’re not doing like wholesale changes, but you’re trying to bank sleep," Seattle coach Mike Macdonald said. "There are certain strategies you have on the plane, hydrating, trying to stay on your body clock, micro things you just try to hit."

Jacksonville has a new starting cornerback

The Jaguars swapped starting cornerbacks with Cleveland this week, sending Tyson Campbell to the Browns in exchange for Greg Newsome. Newsome is expected to have a limited role against Seattle despite getting in only one practice and a walkthrough.

"We’re going to try and get him going as fast as we can and see how all that goes," Jags defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said.

A barnburner at tight end for Seattle

Seattle took a chance by releasing tight end Noah Fant in July. It turned out to be a shrewd decision. Second-year tight end AJ Barner is coming off a career game. He had seven catches for 53 yards and two touchdowns against the Bucs.

"I had a great game this week and people are starting to take notice," Barner said. "But there’s a lot more for me to do."

Smith-Njigba is surging for the Seahawks

Third-year pro Jaxon Smith-Njigba looks more than capable as a No. 1 receiver. He ranks second in the NFL with 534 yards and fifth with 34 catches. Equally impressive: He has built quick chemistry with Darnold and other teammates.

"That is what the great ones do, and that’s what Jaxon’s doing and that’s what makes it so exciting," Macdonald said. "Sustainable."

