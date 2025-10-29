Julian Love suffers setback in hamstring injury for Seattle Seahawks

article

The Brief Safety Julian Love has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the last three games for the Seahawks. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Love could be placed on injured reserve, which would keep Love out of action until Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. Guard Christian Haynes was designated to return to practice after missing the first seven games of the season with a pectoral injury.



Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love suffered a setback with his hamstring injury and is under consideration to be placed on injured reserve, head coach Mike Macdonald said on Wednesday.

"Julian Love had a bit of a setback with his hamstring last week, so he won't practice today, and his game status right now is in jeopardy, so we'll work through that the rest of the week moving forward," Macdonald said.

Macdonald may have actually meant Monday with his "last week" comment as Love was on the practice field for the team's extra practice after returning from the bye week on Monday afternoon. Regardless, Love's absence from the lineup appears likely to extend for at least another week.

Love has played in just one game since Week 2, playing all 67 snaps in a 23-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4. However, the hamstring injury sidelined him in Week 3 against the New Orleans Saints, and again for the three games headed into the bye week.

Ty Okada has filled in for Love in each of the games he's missed. Okada is coming off arguably his best performance for Seattle, recording nine tackles with a sack and a pass defended in the team's 27-19 win over the Houston Texans.

If Love is placed on injured reserve, he'll have to miss four games before being eligible to return. If that happens before Sunday night's game with the Washington Commanders, Love won't be able to return to the lineup until Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Wide receiver Dareke Young is also a consideration for injured reserve. Young injured his hip in the win over the Texans last Monday night and did not practice on Wednesday.

Seattle signed wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. to their practice squad on Wednesday as a possible contingency option for Young if he's going to be out.

"He helps us in the return games, special teams. Maybe outside at gunner, but a lot of great speed. We felt him when we played against him (with the Saints)," Macdonald said.

While Love and Young and trending in the wrong direction, cornerback Devon Witherspoon and linebacker Derick Hall are both making progress.

Witherspoon was a full participant in Wednesday's practice with Hall returning to limited participation. Like Love, Witherspoon has been out since the Week 4 win over Arizona. Hall has missed the last two games with an oblique injury.

Love and Young were joined on the sidelines by backup tight end Eric Saubert, who did not practice with a calf injury. Nose tackle Jarran Reed was the only other player limited due to injury as he has a wrist issue. Defensive end Leonard Williams and linebacker Demarcus Lawrence were also limited, but for rest reasons.

Quarterback Sam Darnold was a full participant but had a chest injury listed on the team's injury report.

Christian Haynes designated to return from injured reserve

After seeing fullback Robbie Ouzts return to practice on Monday, the Seahawks also designated guard Christian Haynes to return to practice from the injured reserve list on Wednesday.

Haynes has missed the first seven games of the season after sustaining a pectoral injury in the preseason.

While the Seahawks are still looking to improve their rushing attack, it doesn't seem as though a personnel change on the line is likely despite Haynes' return to practice.

"He put himself in a position to compete at guard. Anthony (Bradford) and Grey (Zabel) won those competitions. That's how we'll come back coming off being injured. He'll be in a backup role, and he’ll continuously compete for playing time," Macdonald said.

Meanwhile, Macdonald confirmed that Ouzts could return to the lineup this week. Ouzts and Haynes were both full participants on Wednesday.

Injury Report:

