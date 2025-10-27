Robbie Ouzts returns to practice for Seattle Seahawks

article

Rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts was designated to return to practice with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday after a four-game absence due to an ankle injury.

Ouzts injured his ankle in Seattle's Week 3 victory over the New Orleans Saints and was placed on injured reserve on September 24. With the Seahawks returning to practice after their bye week, Ouzts was eligible to return to practice for the first time on Monday.

Ouzts played 60 snaps on offense with 11 special teams snaps over Seattle's first three games of the season. A fifth-round pick out of Alabama, Ouzts has yet to receive a carry or reception during the first few games of his career.

"It's great," head coach Mike Macdonald said. "It wasn't a long practice, but got some good reps in, good individual work and we'll take it from there."

Ouzts can practice with the team for 21 days before he has to be activated to the 53-man roster. If he's not able to return, Ouzts would remain on injured reserve and his season would be over.

"Brady's (Russell) done a great job in the fullback type of role. So, we'll see how the game plan shakes out, but Robbie (Ouzts) provides more two-back flexibility than probably we've had," Macdonald said.

The Seahawks didn't have to put out an injury report on Monday, so Macdonald declined to get into specifics regarding their current issues. Safety Julian Love was out with the team for warm-ups before practice as he looks to return to the lineup.

