Seattle Mariners acquire RHP Yosver Zulueta from Reds

The Seattle Mariners have acquired right-handed pitcher Yosver Zulueta from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Dusty Revis.

The Mariners designated infielder/outfielder Samad Taylor for assignment to open a spot on their 40-man roster.

The Reds had designated Zulueta for assignment earlier on Thursday to open a spot on their roster for the addition of pitcher Pierce Johnson.

Zulueta, 27, has appeared in 19 Major League games with the Reds over the last two seasons, posting a 1-0 record with a 5.32 ERA. Zulueta has thrown 23 ⅔ innings with 25 strikeouts and 11 walks. He primarily relies on a sinker and slider along with a four-seam fastball and a sparingly used changeup.

Zulueta originally signed with the Toronto Blue Jays out of Cuba as an international free agent in 2019. He spent three years with the Blue Jays organization before spending the last two with the Reds.

Revis, 22, was an 11th-round draft pick by the Mariners last year out of Western Carolina University. He didn't pitch professionally for Seattle last season.

Taylor, 27, has appeared in seven games with the Mariners over the last two seasons, batting .231. With Triple-A Tacoma last year, he hit .296 with 27 doubles, seven triples, and 17 gone runs with 86 RBI, 44 stolen bases, 73 walks and 123 strikeouts.

Mariners announce five international signings.

The Mariners also announced five signings of position players from the Dominican Republic for their 2026 international class.

Infielder Leonardo Reynoso, and outfielders Juan Rijo, Georgy Pio, Jarvis Gomez, and Ambeiro Recio.

"It’s always a fun and proud time for our Mariners scouting staff, to get to this International Signing Day and witness the fruit of everyone’s collective efforts," Mariners Senior Director of International Scouting Frankie Thon Jr. said in a statement. "More importantly, these players – along with their families – get to achieve a life-long dream, while also taking their first step into professional baseball. It’s a special day for all involved."

Rijo (12th), Pio (32nd), and Reynoso (48th) all ranked in MLB Pipeline's top 50 international prospects.

Below is a brief description from Thon Jr.and the Mariners on the five signings:

Rijo, 17, is a 6-foot-1 left-handed-hitting outfielder with plus offensive tools and good plate discipline. He’s an above-average defender, with a solid arm, plus base running and excellent instincts.

"We consider Rijo to be a uniquely advanced player. He’s got a very well-rounded skillset with a chance to be solid-to-above average in every single facet of the game. It’s a mature, polished approach at the plate with a simple adjustable swing that we believe will lead to plenty of hard contact and high on-base skills. Off the field, his work ethic is off the charts and his baseball acumen always shines through. We foresee big things for Rijo and are thrilled to be adding him to our minor league talent pool."

Pio, 16, is a 5-foot-11 right-handed-hitting outfielder with plus athleticism and excellent speed. He possesses plus defensive tools in centerfield with solid instincts.

"Pio is a lean, projectable, exciting athlete. There’s no denying the upside associated with his tools. The speed, defense and raw strength all have a chance to eventually be above-average. Defensively, he’s a slam dunk center fielder, and we’re excited to see how the rest of his game develops in the next few years."

Reynoso, 17, is a 5-foot-10 switch-hitting infielder. The left-handed side is more contact oriented, while the right-handed side is more power-driven. Defensively he has solid hands and a plus arm.

"Reynoso is a switch-hitting infielder from the Dominican Republic. He’s got a sweet swing from the left-hand side, geared for using the whole field and hitting for average. Defensively, he projects to be more of a third baseman with a plus arm. Reynoso has extensive international tournament experience and has performed very well at the plate."

Gomez, 17, is a 6-foot right-handed-hitting outfielder with an impressive combination of speed, power and arm strength. Gomez is a top of the scale athlete who possesses high upside tools.

Recio, 17, is a 6-foot-1 right-handed-hitting muscular outfielder whose calling card is the raw strength in his game. It’s well above-average power with plenty of loft and leverage in his swing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Mariners and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

