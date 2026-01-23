Seattle Mariners acquire RHP Cooper Criswell from Mets for cash considerations

article

The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed pitcher Cooper Criswell from the New York Mets for cash considerations on Friday.

Left-handed pitcher Jhonathan Díaz was designated for assignment to open a spot on Seattle's 40-man roster.

Criswell, 29, was designated for assignment by the Mets earlier this week after being claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox in December.

Criswell appeared in just seven MLB games last season with one start for the Red Sox, going 1-0 with a 3.57 ERA with seven runs allowed in 17 ⅔ innings pitched. In 2024, Criswell made 26 appearances with 18 starts for Boston, posting a 6-5 record with a 4.08 ERA with 73 strikeouts and 31 walks in 99 ⅓ innings pitched.

Criswell has also played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Angels at the MLB level.

Díaz, 29, appeared in just one game for Seattle last year, throwing 1 ⅓ scoreless innings. He's made six total appearances with the Mariners over the last two years, including one start. He has an 0-1 record with a 4.09 ERA with five earned runs allowed in 11 innings pitched with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Díaz appeared in 27 games (26 starts) with Triple-A Tacoma, leading the Pacific Coast League with a 4.15 ERA last season.

