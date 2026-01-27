2 people, dog found dead in Pierce County, WA homicide investigation

The Brief Deputies responded to a Key Center home after a man reported finding his wife, adult son and dog dead from gunshot wounds. Investigators recovered a firearm at the scene and say there are no outstanding suspects. The scene remains active as the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office continues its homicide investigation.



Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide after two people and a dog were found dead inside a Key Center home Tuesday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home around 1:27 p.m. after a man reported finding his wife, adult son and dog deceased when he returned home from work. The caller said all three had suffered gunshot wounds.

Deputies arrived and confirmed a man, woman and dog were found dead inside a bedroom of the home, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators said the caller and his wife had allowed their adult son to stay with them. The son had been struggling with addiction and mental health issues, according to information provided to deputies.

A firearm was recovered at the scene. Authorities said there do not appear to be any outstanding suspects at this time.

The caller is fully cooperating with investigators. The scene remains active as the investigation continues.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.