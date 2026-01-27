2 people, dog found dead in Pierce County, WA homicide investigation
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a homicide after two people and a dog were found dead inside a Key Center home Tuesday afternoon.
What we know:
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the home around 1:27 p.m. after a man reported finding his wife, adult son and dog deceased when he returned home from work. The caller said all three had suffered gunshot wounds.
Deputies arrived and confirmed a man, woman and dog were found dead inside a bedroom of the home, the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators said the caller and his wife had allowed their adult son to stay with them. The son had been struggling with addiction and mental health issues, according to information provided to deputies.
A firearm was recovered at the scene. Authorities said there do not appear to be any outstanding suspects at this time.
The caller is fully cooperating with investigators. The scene remains active as the investigation continues.
The Source: Information in this story came from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.