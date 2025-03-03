Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Parkland, WA

The Brief One person is in custody following a fatal hit-and-run in Parkland Monday night. Despite police and paramedics on scene attempting life-saving measures, a pedestrian died in the crash.



Law enforcement in Pierce County is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened in Parkland Monday night.

According to Washington State Patrol, it happened on State Route 7 near 125th Street South, east of Pacific Lutheran University. The crash was first reported by WSDOT Tacoma at 7:11 p.m.

via WSP District 1 PIO Trooper John Dattilo

Troopers say a pedestrian was struck by a car going southbound on SR 7. The driver allegedly continued driving after the crash, but was located nearby and arrested.

Despite police and paramedics on scene attempting life-saving measures, the pedestrian died.

The crash is currently blocking all lanes of SR 7 near 125th Street. Drivers should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from Washington State Patrol District 1 Public Information Officer Trooper John Dattilo and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

3.2 magnitude earthquake rocks east King County, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.