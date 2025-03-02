1 dead in Richland crash with Washington State Patrol trooper

A Washington State trooper is under investigation following a deadly crash on Saturday evening.

Timeline:

The off-duty trooper was driving their personal vehicle and taken into custody related to the crash in Richland, Washington on Mar. 1.

WSP reports the Richland Police Department is now independently investigating the circumstances of the crash.

"The Washington State Patrol offers our sincerest condolences to the victim and their loved ones. I have every confidence that the Richland Police Department will investigate this case with great care and professionalism," said Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Bariste.

What they're saying:

Chief Batiste continued, reminding the public to be cautious drivers and reiterating that their department will cooperate with RPD.

"We are thankful there were no other injuries and will of course cooperate in any way requested by the independent investigating agency.

We are reminded in times like these that law enforcement officers are not immune from tragedy nor from personal accountability, and we urge all motorists to always drive with focus, care, and caution."

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to RPD for more information regarding the circumstances of the incident. We will have more details as they become available.

