Pramila Jayapal reelected to WA’s 7th Congressional District

Pramila Jayapal has won reelection in the November 2024 election to represent Washington’s 7th Congressional District, thoroughly defeating Republican challenger Dan Alexander.

The 7th Congressional District encompasses most of Seattle, minus parts of the Chinatown-International District, parts of the Central District, Beacon Hill and Rainier Valley. It also includes Burien, White Center and areas north of Seattle into Shoreline.

District 7 is the most Democrat-leaning district in Washington. In the August primary election , Jayapal led with 79.9% of votes compared to her runner-up, Republican challenger Dan Alexander, who earned 7.8% of the votes.

Keep reading to learn more about the candidates in this race.

Who is Pramila Jayapal?

Jayapal has served as the representative for Washington’s 7th District since 2017, and is chairwoman of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. She is the first Indian-American woman elected to Congress.

Prior to Congress, Jayapal was a member of the Washington State Senate, representing District 37 which comprises the eastern half of Seattle.

Who is Dan Alexander?

Alexander is a relative political newcomer. According to his biography on votewa.org , Alexander ran uncontested as a precinct committee officer for the Republican party in Seattle.

