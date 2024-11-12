King County Exec Dow Constantine won't seek reelection in 2025

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in 2025.

Constantine has served as the county executive since 2009, and has previously served on and chaired the King County Council from 2002 to 2009, was State Senator of Washington's 34th district from 2000 to 2002, and represented the same district in the State House of Representatives from 1997 to 2000.

He began his career as a private attorney and legislative aide in 1990.

Constantine did not indicate what his next move would be. His current term ends Jan. 1, 2026.

Constantine's full statement reads as follows:

"It was 15 years ago this month that I was sworn in as executive, and it remains an honor, every day, to serve the people of King County. I ran for executive because I care deeply about this region where I was raised and the people who live and work here. My priority was then – and still is today – that every person should be able to thrive, be economically secure, and contribute to the life of our community.

"I am grateful for the progress we have made, striving for a better government and a fairer, more just society. We have built more access to opportunity, taken action to safeguard the health of our environment and our people, and set ourselves to the task of identifying and dismantling the systemic racism, sexism, and all the injustices that hold our nation back.

"The work is constantly challenging and often daunting, but it is also extraordinarily rewarding to be able to help others. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in this role, but it’s time to let a new leader take the reins and build on the work we have done, and so I will not be seeking re-election.

"While my time as King County executive will conclude next year, my commitment to this place will be as strong as ever. King County must stay the course of progress – this year, next year, and beyond – always advancing toward a future worthy of every person who is here today, and all who will follow.

"I look forward to continuing to focus on our critical work of transit and transportation, climate action, behavioral health, affordable housing, arts and culture, and all we do to create a community where every person can thrive. Together, we will keep building on the progress we have made."

