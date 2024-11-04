Police: WA man faces felony charges after shooting his own butt

A man faces three felony charges after accidentally shooting himself in the butt at a Kent gas station on Sunday.

Officers were called around 3:15 p.m. to a Shell gas station on Willis St near SR-167. They were responding to reports of a man shooting himself, then fleeing the scene.

According to the gas station clerk, a man stopped to gas up his car, and was in the store grabbing things from the shelves. While he was in the store, a gun fell from his pants, and he picked it up and stuck it in his waistband.

The clerk said this happened a few times, and the man kept fumbling around with his gun in his pants, until it went off and he shot himself in the butt. The man fell to the floor, and then stumbled out the door without asking for help.

Witnesses told police he got in a car, and someone else drove him away.

Shortly after, a 43-year-old Ferndale man arrived at a hospital in Auburn, suffering a gunshot wound to his rear end. His girlfriend, who had dropped him off, left him at the hospital and driven away.

Officers found the vehicle and pulled over the man's girlfriend. She turned over his gun, which he had stashed in the car.

The man was eventually transported to Harborview Medical Center for surgery.

According to a police investigation, the man has a prior felony conviction for violating a domestic violence no contact order, and the gun was reported stolen.

Kent police say the man faces three felony charges once he is discharged, but say they will not necessarily chase him down and arrest him.

