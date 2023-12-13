Mountain Mike's Pizza announces plans to expand to 10 Washington cities

California-based pizzeria Mountain Mike’s Pizza is expanding to the Pacific Northwest, with 10 restaurants opening in Washington.

According to the company’s website, new restaurants will be opening in Arlington, Bellevue, Bellingham, Burlington, Kirkland, Lake Stevens, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Northgate and Redmond. The first of these locations is slated to open in 2024.

Established in Palo Alto, California in 1978, Mountain Mike’s Pizza is known for its legendary crispy, curly pepperonis, 20-inch Mountain-sized pizzas and fresh dough made daily.

This announcement makes Washington the ninth state in the U.S. to serve Mountain Mike’s Pizza.

