State Route 92 near Granite Falls was closed Monday following a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding.

The crash happened at milepost 6, prompting authorities to close westbound traffic and fully block the road from Crooked Mile Road to 84th Street.

Troopers are on the scene investigating and have advised motorists to follow the detour in place. Southbound lanes opened shortly after 8:00 a.m.

Further details about the incident, including the identity of the victim or any potential suspects, have not been released at this time. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the collision to come forward.

The Washington State Patrol is handling the investigation and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding.

