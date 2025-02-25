The Brief A fatal head-on collision has fully blocked State Route 530 at 251st Place NE in Arlington Heights. Westbound traffic is being diverted to 115th Street, and eastbound traffic is redirected to Arlington Heights Road. Authorities are on the scene investigating the crash, and motorists are advised to expect delays and seek alternate routes.



A deadly head-on collision has resulted in the full closure of State Route 530 at 251st Place NE in the Arlington Heights area, east of Arlington.

What we know:

According to Trooper Kelsey Harding of the Washington State Patrol, the incident is a two-car collision that killed at least one person.

Westbound traffic is being diverted to 115th Street, while eastbound traffic is being redirected to Arlington Heights Road.

"Please be patient while troopers on scene investigate this tragic collision," Trooper Harding said.

What we don't know:

Authorities are currently on the scene conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. It's unclear how many people were killed in the crash or if weather was a factor.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Washington State Patrol Trooper Kelsey Harding and the Washington State Department of Transportation.

