Police arrest suspect in hate crime against transgender victim in Seattle

The Brief Police arrested a suspect believed to have been involved in a violent hate crime against a transgender woman. The incident happened in Seattle's University District Thursday evening. Police are searching for more suspects.



Police arrested a 39-year-old man believed to be involved in a violent hate crime against a transgender woman in Seattle’s University District Thursday evening.

What we know:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), around 6 p.m., the victim called 911 and reported being physically attacked by a group of men on the street, who also used slurs against them. The victim managed to escape and sought help and shelter at a nearby business.

Officers responded to the scene near the intersection of University Way Northeast and Northeast 47th Street after the suspects fled. They met the victim, who had suffered significant injuries to their face and torso during the attack. Seattle Fire crews also responded to assess the victim’s injuries.

After speaking with the victim and several witnesses who remained at the scene, officers established probable cause for a hate crime.

What they're saying:

According to first appearance court documents, the transgender woman was attacked shortly after leaving work at a nearby business. As the victim was walking past a group of men, someone in the group called them a "drag queen" and said "take your makeup off."

The victim then asked what they said and pulled out a phone to take a photo of them. Before they got a photo, the group began assaulting the victim, punching them in the face before bringing them to the ground to repeatedly kick them.

According to court documents, the victim described the four suspects as being young college-aged men, possibly Hispanic. The suspects also repeated "Semper Fi", the United States Marine Corps motto.

When the victim told the group they were a veteran, one of the suspects referenced President Donald Trump ending transgender acceptance in the U.S. military.

Documents say the victim managed to get a photo of the back of one suspect and the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the area.

The SPD said detectives connected the vehicle to an individual involved in another recent hate crime incident. The 39-year-old man also matched the physical description of one of the attackers. The car and suspect were located, and officers arrested him.

In court on Friday, the defendant's defense attorney said his client has no affiliation with the United States Marine Corps.

What's next:

The suspect is now facing charges of a hate crime and second-degree assault. He is being held in the King County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Officers from the North Precinct initiated a department-wide response, mobilizing various resources to assist the victim.

The case is now being investigated by the SPD Bias Crimes Detective Unit, which remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Other suspects remain at large. The SPD is asking anyone with information, photos, or video of the incident to contact the department immediately at 206-233-5000 or email SPD_hatecrime@seattle.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

