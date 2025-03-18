3 suspects identified in hate crime at Seattle LGBTQ bar

The Brief Seattle police have identified three suspects in a hate crime outside an LGBTQ+ bar in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood. The trio, aged 17, 19 and 24, are accused of circling the bar, yelling anti-gay slurs and shooting at patrons with a water bead gun on Feb. 19.



Seattle police said they have identified three suspects in a hate crime outside an LGBTQ+ bar in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The suspects involved are 17, 19 and 24 years old, according to police. Detectives have referred hate crime charges to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The backstory:

The incident happened on Feb. 19 at a bar in the area of East Madison Street and East Union Street. Witnesses said a vehicle made nearly a dozen loops around the bar, taunting and assaulting patrons outside.

In addition to yelling anti-gay slurs, the suspects also allegedly shot at patrons with a water bead gun. At least one of the dozen patrons outside reported being struck by water beads.

SPD officers alerted other LGBTQ establishments in the area following the hate crime incident.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the three suspects were out of custody when the charges were referred to prosecutors.

Evidence is now being reviewed by a King County hate crimes prosecutor.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Seattle Police Department and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

