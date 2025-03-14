Seattle police investigate burned Tesla as possible vandalism in Capitol Hill

The Brief A Tesla was found burned Thursday night at 15th Avenue East and East Harrison Street in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. Police are investigating the incident as vandalism, and the owner, Andy Vanornum, said he was aware of other Tesla vehicles being targeted.



Seattle police are investigating after a burned Tesla was found Thursday night in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The fire occurred at 15th Avenue East and East Harrison Street.

When FOX 13 crews arrived at the scene, they found the damaged vehicle and its owner.

The owner, Andy Vanornum, said he was at a dance class when he received a call that his car was on fire. He noted he was aware of other Tesla vehicles being targeted.

"When I bought the car, that wasn’t something I was thinking about at all, but I do understand it has become that in recent days," Vanornum said.

Seattle police are investigating the incident as an act of vandalism.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department.

This isn't the first incident in the Seattle area.

On Sunday night, multiple Tesla Cybertrucks were damaged or destroyed in a fire at a lot in the SODO neighborhood.

Earlier this month, a Tesla Cybertruck owner in Seattle said someone on an electric wheel placed an anti-Elon Musk sticker on the back of their vehicle. The incident occurred while the Cybertruck was stopped at a traffic light.

The Source: Information in this story came from the owner of the Tesla and the Seattle Police Department.

